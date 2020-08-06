State focuses on personal responsibly to slow virus spread

As K-12 schools and the state's colleges and universities move toward bringing students back on campuses, officials are increasingly putting the onus on Montana's residents to assume responsibility for the role their actions can play in either slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus or contributing to exponential growth.
On Thursday, both Gov. Steve Bullock and the state's commissioner of higher education emphasized individual choices as the fall semester nears.
"That personal responsibility is one of the key ingredients of how we keep students safe on campus, and that will be a large part of what we work (on) with students," said Commissioner Clay Christian in a press conference. "That together with testing, we are working to try to provide a safe environment for students as we return."
Bullock said he'll direct up to $20 million from the $1.25 billion the state received from the federal CARES Act toward helping the university system set up testing and other measures to try to manage case growth. The governor previously announced $75 million for the K-12 system.
Montana had a particularly brutal July when it comes to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases climbed from just over a thousand on July 1 to nearly 4,000 at the end of the month. That gave way to an August where the state has added an average of 110 new sick people a day.
For comparison, Montana saw 64 cases in all of May, during the first phase of a gradual reopening when capacity was more limited at bars and restaurants and a travel quarantine was in place.
"The month of July has presented concerns in the rise of case and deaths," Bullock said.
The number of deaths increased more that three-fold from July 1 to Thursday, reaching at least 67. Hospitalizations have grown from 14 people in the hospital on July 1 to 87 by Thursday. A total of 4,602 Montanans have been sicked by the virus, and nearly 3,000 have recovered.
Last week Bullock identified nine counties he said qualified as hot spots in the state and said those places may benefit from additional public health measures, either issued by him or local governments. Those counties are Flathead, Lake, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Cascade, Madison, Gallatin, Yellowstone and Big Horn.
The communities had 80% of cases reported in June and July. Yellowstone County, where an outbreak killed at least 15 residents of a memory care center, and Big Horn County, home to the Crow Reservation, account for more than half of the deaths statewide.
But after discussion with local and state public health officials, mayors and county commissioners, Bullock said the focus would be on getting people to follow existing safety measures, not issuing further restrictions.
The state is under a mask mandate that applies to counties with four or more active cases, which was 29 of the state's 56 counties by Thursday morning. There are also limits on gathering sizes, limited capacity and hours and bars and restaurants and other requirements.
"Our state public health officials heard time and time again that it's not about new restrictions, it's actually about getting people to follow the rules that are already in place," Bullock said.
Counties also reported that people were not following orders to self-quarantine or isolate when they have been exposed to the virus or are sick, Bullock said.
Local governments in the nine hot spot counties have also decided not to implement additional restrictions, Bullock said.
In a press release, the public health officer in Big Horn County said the community didn't "need more legislation at this time, we need more cooperation."
"If we could get most of the residents of our county to stay home more often, for two weeks, we could get a handle on the virus, lowering the number of infected people and the number of people exposed to the virus," Carol Greimann said. "COVID-19 can be spread by riding in a car with someone not from your household, by going to a party, by attending an indoor event (including an athletic event) or by taking a lunch break with your coworkers, particularly when any of those activities are done without wearing masks or when wearing a mask incorrectly."
K-12 schools in most parts of the state are about three weeks away from opening, and Bullock said if people want schools to say open everyone needs to play a part.
"No one wants to see our schools have to close their doors, and that's not just on our schools, that's on all of us. We need to contain this virus now. We need Montanans to step up and be vigilant," Bullock said.
Commissioner of Higher Education Christian said the university system will follow a strategy based on "keeping individual cases from turning into clusters and to try to keep clusters from turning into bigger outbreaks."
That includes a "laser focus" on addressing symptomatic individuals with "rapid" quarantine protocols, testing, isolation and contact tracing, Christian said. The MUS will assist local public health departments with contact tracing and provide designated housing for those in isolation and quarantine. Students in quarantine or isolation will be supported with meal delivery, online class options and other assistance.
MUS will not test every student who returns to campus, nor will students be asked to quarantine when moving onto campus.
A single test "would (only) provide a COVID status for only a specific point in time. It means nothing as we move forward. Meanwhile this type of testing would consume a tremendous amount of resources that we feel and the experts feel are better spent conducting strategic testing and response throughout the semester," Christian said.
He clarified that the MUS would provide asymptomatic testing for high-risk populations such as front-line student workers and those who gather in groups, like theater or choir students.
Still, he acknowledged that with 70% of students living off-campus, much of the responsibility would be put on students themselves.
"Tests are only pat of the larger solution. Maybe the most critical piece isn't the test, because it isn't a silver bullet by any means," Christian said. " ... That means asking students to do self-screening daily, to wash their hands, to wear masks, to wear masks in class, to wear masks any time while congregated, to socially distance and to avoid large gatherings, just to name a few. ... If our goal is to continue the on-campus experience that we all want and cherish, then each of us needs to make safe behavior our personal responsibility."
Bullock said the state is days away from having asymptomatic testing capacity at a lab on the Montana State University campus and has already sent 10,000 tests to a new contract laboratory in North Carolina. The expectation for both those options is a two to three day turnaround for results. Park and Madison counties are set to hold surveillance testing again soon, after similar events were canceeld statewide over the last few weeks because of a lack of test-processing capacity.
