State focuses on personal responsibly to slow virus spread

The state is under a mask mandate that applies to counties with four or more active cases, which was 29 of the state's 56 counties by Thursday morning. There are also limits on gathering sizes, limited capacity and hours and bars and restaurants and other requirements.

"Our state public health officials heard time and time again that it's not about new restrictions, it's actually about getting people to follow the rules that are already in place," Bullock said.

Counties also reported that people were not following orders to self-quarantine or isolate when they have been exposed to the virus or are sick, Bullock said.

Local governments in the nine hot spot counties have also decided not to implement additional restrictions, Bullock said.

In a press release, the public health officer in Big Horn County said the community didn't "need more legislation at this time, we need more cooperation."