State fire costs estimated at $28.6 million so far

The cost to the state for fighting this summer's wildfires has reached an estimated $28.6 million, or more than a quarter of what was in the fire suppression fund at the start of July.

As of Tuesday, there were 24 large fire incidents around the state, according to a readout of a fire briefing given to Gov. Greg Gianforte this week.

Approximately 624,000 acres have burned statewide since the start of the year through Tuesday morning, with nearly a quarter of that total burning in the week between Aug. 3-10 that saw 129 new fire starts. Since then, the Richard Springs fire has grown from 62,954 acres to 150,000 acres.