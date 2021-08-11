 Skip to main content
State fire costs estimated at $28.6 million so far
State fire costs estimated at $28.6 million so far

Poverty Flats fire

The Poverty Flats fire burns scrubland Wednesday, July 28, 2021, near Hardin.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

The cost to the state for fighting this summer's wildfires has reached an estimated $28.6 million, or more than a quarter of what was in the fire suppression fund at the start of July.

As of Tuesday, there were 24 large fire incidents around the state, according to a readout of a fire briefing given to Gov. Greg Gianforte this week.

Approximately 624,000 acres have burned statewide since the start of the year through Tuesday morning, with nearly a quarter of that total burning in the week between Aug. 3-10 that saw 129 new fire starts. Since then, the Richard Springs fire has grown from 62,954 acres to 150,000 acres.

Since Jan. 1 there have been 1,930 fire starts in Montana. Officials with the state estimated about 48 homes have burned and abut 260 people were currently displaced because of evacuation orders. That information was gathered before hundreds of people were forced from their homes as the Richard Springs fire led to evacuation orders for the towns of Ashland and Lame Deer and rural surrounding areas.

This summer much of the West, including Montana, has experienced long and intense heat weaves and severe drought, made worse by climate change.

Data from the National Interagency Fire Center has shown that over the years from 2011-2020, double the number of acres burned in wildfires annually nationwide than the average from 1991-2000.

In 2017, 1,323 fires burned more than 743,300 acres in Montana, according to the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. At that time, the five-year average was 133,061 acres burned each fire season. That year's fire season cost rose to about $74.4 million. The average yearly fire costs between 2009-2016 was $20.6 million.

