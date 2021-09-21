State fills requests from hospitals for National Guard help

Gianforte's office also said it's working with Disaster and Emergency Services to secure full reimbursements from FEMA for costs associated with COVID-19 staffing. During a press call last week, Bozeman Health said it had more than 400 openings, which is a factor in driving limitations on hospital capacity.

"So where's the incentive to control costs? ... There's this kind of artificial inflation going on in the market and so we're seeing ... senior level nurses, RNs, etcetera, at $300 an hour, which is kind of the market rate, (a) rate which is incredibly high," Meier said. " ... If you're in one of those positions that aren't getting FEMA reimbursement, you're still having to find a way to pay for that and so it's really driving up operational cost. For CNAs, for example, I think are in the $70-an-hour range is what I think I'm seeing in some of the market rates. Normally I think what we would pay a CNA is probably in the $15- to $20-an-hour range."