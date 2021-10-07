State epidemiologists say administration's emergency mask rule spread misinformation

In an interview when the emergency rule was issued, Teresa Blaskovich, a pediatrician at the Children’s Clinic of Billings and the secretary and treasurer for the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the language of the rule amounted to undercutting doctors' credibility with patients.

“It’s really confusing because as a physician I know my job and sometimes when legislators that have less education than I do try to provide rules and regulations that don’t make medical sense for me or my patients, it’s frustrating and then it’s also very confusing for the general population of who is right,” Blaskovich said at the end of August. “I think the general population is getting bombarded by so much information they don’t know who to trust and it’s making it more difficult for them to trust me as a physician, which is heartbreaking and frustrating.”

The epidemiologists also said it was “demoralizing” to have the department issue a public health emergency rule “that is not founded in the science of public health.”

The rule additionally “jeopardizes local public health department efforts and adds additional challenges to their ability to keep their communities informed and safe.”