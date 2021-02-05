State ends bonus COVID-19 pay at state lab, keeps it for Corrections

Personnel in Montana’s state lab are no longer receiving a temporary increase in pay that was instituted last year as the state ramped up its testing program for COVID-19.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services notified the 29 lab workers last week that an increase in hourly pay they were receiving would end on Jan. 29.
“This past year you received a temporary pay adjustment to your hourly base rate of pay due to increased responsibilities with COVID-19 testing. With efforts in Montana focusing on vaccinations and the use of third parties now processing tests, the department will be ending the temporary increases you have been receiving,” the email states. The email goes on to thank the employees for their work during the pandemic and is signed by the “DPHHS Leadership Team.”
The pay was authorized by former DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan at the onset of the pandemic, said agency spokesman Jon Ebelt. The pay increase was funded with federal pandemic grant dollars that went to workers directly impacted by ramping up testing. The lab began processing tests seven days a week and with extended hours around last March without hiring additional staff, he said.
The 29 workers received about $129,000 in additional pay over that time period, Ebelt said.
According to testing data, the state lab processed the vast majority of tests starting in March and continued to process about half of the tests in the state as late as June, while total tests remained less than 15,000 per week. As the numbers of tests grew, private labs made up for the bulk of the tens of thousands more processed each week.
Data shows the state lab currently performing less than 5,000 tests per week, which is a similar number to the first part of the pandemic, but about half of what the lab was processing at its peak.
The Montana Department of Corrections also temporarily increased pay for 935 employees last year.
To qualify, employees must work at correctional facilities such as the Montana State Prison, Great Falls Regional Prison or Pine Hills Correctional Facility and not be able to work remotely during the COVID-19 emergency, said agency spokeswoman Alexandria Klapmeier.
Corrections employees that must interact directly with the community such as health care, drug testing or transportation were also eligible for additional pay, she said.
The additional pay is financed from the state’s general fund, began last April and has been extended through March 26.
The additional pay totaled roughly $1.8 million, according to a summary produced by the Legislative Fiscal Division.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.