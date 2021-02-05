State ends bonus COVID-19 pay at state lab, keeps it for Corrections

Personnel in Montana’s state lab are no longer receiving a temporary increase in pay that was instituted last year as the state ramped up its testing program for COVID-19.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services notified the 29 lab workers last week that an increase in hourly pay they were receiving would end on Jan. 29.

“This past year you received a temporary pay adjustment to your hourly base rate of pay due to increased responsibilities with COVID-19 testing. With efforts in Montana focusing on vaccinations and the use of third parties now processing tests, the department will be ending the temporary increases you have been receiving,” the email states. The email goes on to thank the employees for their work during the pandemic and is signed by the “DPHHS Leadership Team.”

The pay was authorized by former DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan at the onset of the pandemic, said agency spokesman Jon Ebelt. The pay increase was funded with federal pandemic grant dollars that went to workers directly impacted by ramping up testing. The lab began processing tests seven days a week and with extended hours around last March without hiring additional staff, he said.

The 29 workers received about $129,000 in additional pay over that time period, Ebelt said.