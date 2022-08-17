State distributes $18 million in federal funding for child care

The state on Wednesday announced $18 million in grants to help pay for 31 child care innovation projects in communities around Montana.

The money comes from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act, and was recommended for child care innovation grants by an advisory commission created by the state Legislature. Gov. Greg Gianforte approves the programs the commissions recommend.

A report from the state Department of Labor and Industry last year found that 60% of Montana's counties were child care deserts, meaning the supply of care meets less than a third of demand.

The projects are in areas with "significant observed shortages of child care capacity," according to a press release from the state Wednesday. Projects that are awarded grants are meant to increase child care capacity by using local resources, organizations and community-specific plans.

The grants ranged from $142,000 to $1 million.

“For too long, Montana’s working families faced a shortage of child care providers, putting them between a rock and a hard place," Gianforte said in the press release. “To increase access to sustainable, quality child care and address this longstanding problem, we’re investing in quality providers who operate in child care deserts throughout our state.”

Browning Public Schools was awarded a $207,568 grant. Their application said the community had a severe shortage of child care providers and an increasing teacher shortage, and money would be used to address both problems by increasing child care slots and attract more qualified teachers to the area.

Family Promise of the Gallatin Valley, which was awarded $989,734, plans to expand its Rising Stars Early Learning Center to address long waitlists for child care and make more options for those who are lower-income, unhoused or otherwise vulnerable.

According to the press release, applicants had to show how they'd address the needs in their community for affordable, sustainable, high-quality child care. They also needed to address one or more of the following: creating community partnerships like working with a business to offer child care for employees; creating or expanding services for infants, toddlers and children in vulnerable populations; offering care for non-traditional hours like from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. or over the weekend; or collaborative approaches like hubs or shared space models.

Counties with grant recipients are Glacier, Gallatin, Missoula, Mineral, Ravalli, Lewis and Clark, Beaverhead, Carter, Flathead, Granite, Yellowstone, Jefferson, Carbon, Deer Lodge, Sweet Grass, Fergus, Judith Basin, Petroleum, and Cascade.

The $18 million is part of more than $61 million in federal money that the state health department has directed to address child care in Montana.

The state said Wednesday that 66% of the federal funding has been obligated, and the department has contracted with 551 child care providers serving about 15,000 Montana kids.

In July, Montana Public Radio reported that some providers were frustrated with the grant process for part of the $61 million, saying the amount awarded was less than half of what the health department first estimated.

MTTPR reported that the average grant was about $71,000. At that time, about 500 people had applied and 350 were still eligible for funding.