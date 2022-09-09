State digging out of subdivision review backlog

The head of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality told lawmakers this week his agency is close to coming back into compliance with legal review deadlines following three years of significant staff shortages and turnover, but that additional employees are needed to make the program sustainable.

DEQ Director Chris Dorrington presented the agency’s annual subdivision report to the Environmental Quality Council, a legislative interim committee with oversight over the agency. The Subdivision Section, which conducts reviews for water, wastewater and stormwater facilities, has seen a 92% turnover in staff over the last three years and up to a 40% staff vacancy rate during the last fiscal year. Staffing issues caused reviewers that would normally handle 80-90 files annually to be assigned more than 120, and in one case, 189 files to review, he said.

In addition to outsized workloads, 140 subdivision files went unassigned to reviewers, the report states.

“It’s almost impossible to keep the train on the tracks when you’re running on almost 100% turnover,” Dorrington told the council.

By law, DEQ must complete various elements of a review by certain deadlines, such as 15 days after an application is received for an element review and then 40 days for the remainder of the file. Other deadlines come into play if a local board of health is involved in the review or if an application is denied, said department spokesperson Moira Davin.

Dorrington said issues caused the section to fall chronically behind.

“Subdivision customers were understandably frustrated with the delay in getting projects approved,” the report states. “Due to the difficult working conditions, staff retention remains a huge issue for the section.”

The challenges facing the state’s subdivision reviewers also come amid surging applications. In FY18 the state reviewed 888 applications while FY22 hit 1,055. Dorrington told the EQC the agency will request three additional review employees in response.

“Housing is a dire need across Montana and this program with its regulatory responsibility … there’s no way we can sustain at the current level,” Dorrington said.

While total vacancies hit 40% at one point, the agency has made progress in filling positions and digging out of the backlog. DEQ convened an incident management team that has worked over the last 15 months to stabilize the review unit, Dorrington said, which has yielded some successes.

Twelve DEQ employees work on subdivision reviews, including sanitarians, engineers and managers, with 11 leaving from 2019-2022. With an additional position added, 11 of 13 positions are now currently filled, according to Davin.

Of the 140 applications that had gone unassigned, about half have now been assigned. Dorrington says he expects DEQ will be “on track to be on time” by the first quarter of 2023.

Dorrington was asked about other factors that have challenged hiring and retention, and he pointed to fiscal considerations. Prospective employees have struggled to either find or afford housing in Montana, and pay from the state can be anywhere from one-quarter to one-third less than the private sector depending on position.

The state’s benefits package as a recruitment tool has also been “eroded” as benefits have improved in the private sector as well, he said.

With fewer qualified applicants, the agency has also looked at training programs as well as hybrid work models that allow positions such as engineers to work from home part time, Dorrington said.

Dorrington also sits on the governor’s affordable housing task force, and pointed to a recent change which allows local governments to enter into contracts with the state to expedite certain reviews.