State declined calling water rights on Smith, Shields

Gianforte’s letter directs FWP to develop a process in making future calls on water rights. The process should include measurable benefits, more data collection on water usage at the time of calls and better communication with water commissioners.

The letter further directs FWP to engage water users in the Smith and Shields basins, as well as other communities in the state, in creating drought management plans. Such plans are in place already for some river basins but not in others.

“While this year is proving to be a difficult water year, it has given us the opportunity to develop effective, long-term strategies that ensure the protection of fish and wildlife,” Gianforte wrote.

Reaction

Whether for recreation or irrigation, the drought facing Montana has made this summer particularly difficult for all water users. And with the Montana Climate Assessment predicting earlier spring runoff and a trend of lower water supply in late summer, water resources may see more strain in the future.

Clayton Elliott with Montana Trout Unlimited disagreed with the decision against calling for FWP’s instream flow water rights, noting it is a tool that took decades to achieve legislatively.