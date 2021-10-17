State council endorses updated teacher ethics code, some say it includes CRT

“I believe those are human diversity issues as well,” Allen said. “I'm not sharing those to get people to shake their heads one way or the other. I'm sharing those to say these are difficult and challenging issues that we need to face. The Constitution of the United States is based on the rule of law. It is not based on the individual, it is not based on partisan politics. ... It is not based on our proclivities to say, ‘Oh, I have to follow this person or that person.’ It is based on the rule of law. And at the time the rule of law is usurped, then mobs takeover. And we have seen that happen in our nation in the last 18 months. This is a time for us to focus on the rule of law, and our Constitution and always remember, we're all here for the same purpose, and that is to fulfill the education potential of each person, especially our kids.”