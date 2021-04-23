State corrections to vacate Great Falls facility at sheriff's request

The Montana Department of Corrections will vacate the Great Falls Regional Prison by the end of June at the request of the Cascade County Sheriff, the department said in a release Friday.

The move opens up space in the 152-bed Great Falls Regional Prison for federal inmates who in Montana are held at a private prison near Shelby. In January, Democratic President Joe Biden issued an order for the U.S. Department of Justice to begin phasing out use of such private facilities. The state corrections department is now in negotiations to move those state inmates to the Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the shake-up would also create some elbow space at the facility in Great Falls, avoiding a public safety levy going to the voters to expand the jail.

"Cascade County would be pleased to help the U.S. Marshal Service by accepting a portion of their federal detainees who were being held in Shelby, at our facility," Slaughter said in a press release Friday. "Given that change, it seemed like a good time to approach the DOC about vacating our facility to allow for additional space to alleviate the overcrowding that has impacted public safety in the county.

"It's really a win-win and I appreciate the DOC working with us to make this happen," Slaughter added.