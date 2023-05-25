Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The operations and day-to-day control of 121-year-old Montana State Capitol changed hands Thursday, somewhat unceremoniously, coming under primary control of the state Legislature.

House Bill 856 from House Speaker Matt Regier, a Kalispell Republican, cleared the Legislature easily; its final vote in the House of Representatives was 95-1. The bill was perhaps the most tangible distillation of the Legislature's efforts to establish equal footing as a branch of state government. The body meets for just 90 days, often less, every two years. And while proposals to move to annual sessions have quieted in recent years, lawmakers have established new duties — such as interim finance committees to conduct oversight of agency spending — in order to harden its presence throughout the year.

The bill landed on Gov. Greg Gianforte's desk May 12. By law, the Republican governor had 10 days to sign the bill into law, veto it or a follow a more passive route he elected to use here — taking no action on the bill in that timeframe, allowing it to become law.

Since the Legislature adjourned May 2, Gianforte has curbed other efforts by the Legislature to gain ground from its biennial status. The governor vetoed pay raises for lawmakers, which would have raised wages from $16 per hour to $24, as well as a bill to sharpen the Legislature's ability to muscle the executive branch into compliance with its audit functions.

The second floor, where the governor and the Secretary of State offices are housed, remains under the executive branch's purview. The arrangement came after some amendments to the bill during the legislative process to ostensibly win over the support of the executive.

The Department of Administration, which previously managed operations in the building, raised numerous concerns about the bill during the session, including issues about maintenance, cleaning, liabilities and more.

DOA previously handled everything “soup to nuts” from the snow removal to power, lights, water, internet and emergency repairs like when two basement bathrooms in the Capitol flooded during the session that just ended, department director Misty Ann Giles told lawmakers earlier this year.

There's no doubt the legislative and executive branches have enjoyed some harmony over GOP priorities like tax reform and abortion restrictions. Still, tension remains. Early in HB 856's process the governor publicly said he had concerns about the bill and a spokesperson for Gianforte said Thursday the governor's inaction on the bill was intentional.

"As with all bills that reach the governor's desk, the governor carefully reviewed HB 856 and chose not to sign it," press secretary Kaitlin Price said in an email. "While there are many successes from the legislative session, from tax cuts to pro-housing reforms to pro-student, pro-parent education reforms, some legislators' commitment to putting Capitol parking space assignments into Montana law and spending $25 million to renovate their space is not on the list."

Regier in a phone interview Thursday said the bill was about equal footing as a coequal branch.

"I think no matter who’s in the Legislature and who’s in the exec(utive), I’d imagine the executive would want control of everything — like they have in the past," Regier said Thursday when asked to respond to comment from the governor's office. "That’s not equitable. We’re two branches of government, we should be in control of our space and the executive should be in control of their space and that’s the way we set it up."

The Capitol complex proposal, drummed up by legislative leadership in both parties before the session, maintained its bipartisan support even during an increasingly divisive session. While the Republican supermajority of the last session had the votes to shepherd the proposal through the Legislature on its own, Democrats made up 46 of the bill's 81 co-sponsors.

The bill allocates $50 million to be split between executive and legislative branches for long-range maintenance projects for the Capitol building that will be available by the end of June. The Legislative Council, made up of legislative leadership, will serve as a long-range building committee to recommend construction and remodeling priorities to the Legislature and Department of Administration.

"For too long, the legislative branch has ceded too much of its power to the executive branch, including the right to decide how we use our own space," House Minority Whip and Butte Democrat Derek Harvey said in a statement. "With this bill, I'm hopeful we'll be able to bring about changes that make the Legislature more transparent, accessible and open for public participation."

"Republican leadership is excited to get to work on long-term planning for better and more efficient use of space in the state Capitol building," a spokesperson for the Senate GOP said Thursday.

The speaker said he has no personal rift with the governor's office, but added lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed some frustration with other legislation being vetoed, particularly transparency measures. Earlier this month the governor vetoed House Bill 693, which would have barred state agencies from withholding public records that were part of litigation; Gianforte wrote in his veto letter the bill would only benefit trial lawyers, not bolster the public's right to know.

The governor last week shot down a separate attempt by the Legislature to sharpen its oversight of the executive branch by vetoing Senate Bill 73. That proposal, from Sen. Tom McGillvray, a Billings Republican, would have made executive branch officials subject to an official misconduct charge if they withheld materials sought by the Legislature's audit division. The charge was a misdemeanor, but could have resulted in a government official losing their job.

During the last interim session, McGillvray and Legislative Auditor Angus Maciver raised concerns about "increasing" resistance from agencies.

During the legislative session, the executive branch maintained its opposition to McGillvray's SB 73, even after he had amended the bill to clarify only an intentional withholding of materials could result in an official misconduct charge.

In his veto letter on May 19, Gianforte was adamant that the bill could lead to the audit division's work trampling personal privacy rights of state employees. His veto letter was accompanied by a letters from officials with the Department of Administration, Department of Public Health and Human Services, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Montana Federation of Public Employees — the state employees' union — urging him to reject the bill.

"The Montana Constitution directs that I, as governor, 'see that the laws are faithfully executed,'" Gianforte wrote. "… Giving an unelected bureaucrat such unfettered authority, especially without safeguards for Montanans' privacy interests, is unacceptable."

Maciver had, during the bill's hearings, pushed against this notion that the bill would disrupt the status quo. He provided to the committee a contract signed in January for a third-party contractor to review personally identifiable health information in order to properly conduct its claims audit. Despite the Department of Administration's testimony against the bill, he noted, the department had cosigned the audit contract.

"That's been occurring for three decades," Maciver told lawmakers. "It's never been an issue that that was how the work was done and it's done that way because it has to be done that way in order for it to be a valid audit. So the idea that we’re embarking in new territory, I just wanted to make sure the committee understood that this work is going on right now, has been for a long time and we do it in cooperation with the Department of Administration."

McGillvray's bill reached the two-thirds support threshold to trigger a poll of lawmakers to attempt a veto override. Regier said several veto override efforts are already underway; he had just returned three votes to override vetoes this week.

"I'd like to see that one overturned," Regier said of the veto on SB 73, giving teeth to the legislative auditor. "That's the foundation of good governance."

According to the Secretary of State's Office listing online, lawmakers have been polled on 16 bills that were vetoed but met the two-thirds support threshold. The override polls are due back 30 days after the veto. The first round of override polls are due June 2, with following batches of polls due back to the Secretary of State on June 8, 13 and 15.