Only minor changes were made to the state budget on Monday as it was given an initial OK in the Senate, though other spending changes made elsewhere in recent days loomed over lawmakers' discussions. The debate was muted compared to the protests and arrests made down the hall in the House chamber over the blocking of involvement in debate of a legislator.

The Legislature is at Day 80 of its 90-day term. After a procedural vote expected Tuesday the budget will move back to the House again to deal with Senate amendments. The House can either OK the Senate’s changes or send the bill to a conference committee to hammer out differences between the chambers, all within the next 10 legislative days.

The $14.3 billion budget, accounting for both state and federal dollars, represents a 13% increase over the last two-year-budget, according to the Legislative Fiscal Division’s website.

A few amendments were made to House Bill 2 on Monday, and it passed a second reading on a 27-22 vote with support from majority Republicans and opposition from a handful of Republicans and all Democrats.

“We have a budget that raises the level of services or pays for the level of services that we had last time, and it has some increases in it, but the way the current inflation rate is and what inflation’s doing, it’s a miracle we got a budget this low,” said Sen. Jon Esp, the Big Timber Republican who is carrying the budget in the Senate.

“At the end of the day it’s the people we represent and the services they get, whether it's getting their driver's license renewed or getting the services they need in the medical field, whether it's the people in the rest homes that depend on us to fund their services, and at the end of today we are almost at the rate that they asked for," Esp continued. “We have all these folks depending on us, and I think we’ve done good work to provide for them and the services they need,” Esp finished.

Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, spoke against the budget after Democrats failed to get several amendments they proposed onto the bill, including previously failed efforts to do things like spend $600,000 for paying for school meals. Many of those changes were previously attempted in the House.

“Montanans depend on us to draft a budget that addresses the greatest needs of all Montanans, and in my mind we have failed to meet those needs in this budget,” Flowers said. “We heard amendment after amendment where we failed to meet those needs.”

Flowers also said he was concerned about the stability of the budget going forward.

“We’ve set ourselves, I also think, for a budget crisis in the next biennium or coming biennium because at the same time we've increased spending by a billion dollars, we’ve cut ongoing revenue,” Flowers said, calling that short-sighted and misguided. He also accused the GOP of blowing a $2 billion surplus without saving enough.

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, the majority leader in the Senate from Great Falls, advocated for the budget Monday.

“From a fiscal point of view, I think this has been the hardest session that I’ve seen,” Fitzpatrick said. “The reason is because there’s so much money. In fact I think the problem is there’s too much money.”

Fitzpatrick said it takes a “strong will to say no routinely, because the fact of the matter is there (is) always going to be more pressure, more demands for spending.”

He praised the budget committees for “holding the line, doing a good job and making sure we have a responsible budget going forward.”

While action in the Senate was moderated, the Senate Finance and Claims Committee saw more fireworks in recent days. Late Friday, the committee flip-flopped on a previous flip-flop, adding back $8 million in spending to transfer 120 prisoners from Montana to a privately run CoreCivic operation in Arizona.

House Bill 817 also contained more than $180 million to make improvements to the state prison in Deer Lodge.

But on Monday evening, the same committee killed off the bill when they failed to advance it on an 8-11 vote after just amending it. The committee was reconsidering the bill to take in an amendment from Sen. Ryan Lynch, a Butte Democrat who was opposed to the overall bill.

“No good deed goes unpunished,” said Esp, who chairs the committee, after the tabling.

The Senate met as protestors ground the state House down the hall to a stop Monday, protesting the lack of acknowledgement of Rep. Zooey Zephyr on the floor during debate.

But the Senate was not entirely without friction Monday, when earlier in the day during a GOP caucus tensions over the pace of the end of the session were apparent. Lawmakers had just failed to vote to extend a procedural deadline, and Fitzpatrick was working to whip them to support the motion.

Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillon, said he was frustrated the Senate had not been working Saturdays and the Legislature now expects to run into May.

“That's on you guys. It's not on the Speaker of the House, it's on you guys. It’s poor leadership,” Welborn said, adding that legislators were about to lose their rentals at the end of the month.

Fitzpatrick and Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, objected to that, saying this session has far more bills to consider than previous ones.

Sen. Barry Usher, a Republican from Yellowstone County, said he was frustrated that the governor’s red-tape relief bills, which total more than 160, have clogged the system.

“I'm not sure why the governor's bills get priority over our bills,” Usher said.

Usher also voiced frustration over the Finance and Claims Committee voting down some policy bills.

“You guys asked us to respect Finance and Claims and their work and their time … we as policy people don’t see the same respect back,” Usher said. “ … (Finance and Claims is) not supposed to be looking at the policy, and there's lots of our bills that have died because they didn't like the policy. That's not what they're supposed to do and there's no communication between policy and Finance and Claims. So there's a lot of people in here that are pissed off in policy committees and aren't in Finance and Claims that our stuff’s getting killed without any communication.”