Republicans repeatedly voted down changes Democrats proposed to the state budget Wednesday before it cleared an initial House vote on a 68-32 party-line margin following about six hours of debate.

House Bill 2 is the state’s main budget bill. This session’s two-year spending package is $14.3 billion including both state and federal dollars. The version lawmakers advanced out of the House Appropriations Committee is roughly $32 million lower than what Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte proposed at the start of the year, according to Rep. Llew Jones, carrier of the bill and head of the House Appropriations Committee.

State spending is 4.6% above the previous fiscal year, something Jones, a Conrad Republican, said was “a very conservative number when you consider the last two year’s inflation.”

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton after the vote praised work done on the budget so far.

“We have a lot to be thankful for. We have produced HB 2 in a manner that is fiscally conservative and appropriate at this time,” Vinton said. “It’s unfortunate that some members feel we should have maybe argued about it more. I don’t think so. I think it’s a great product. It’s a work in progress and it’s something we can all get behind and support for our taxpayers and the people of Montana.”

Vinton spoke after Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, criticized Republicans for what the Democrat said was not engaging in debate to the same level as the minority. Democrats brought all 14 amendments to the bill Wednesday, and all but one failed on a straight party-line vote.

The one diversion to that pattern came on a contentious provision that emerged last week to send 120 state prison inmates to a private prison facility in Arizona, a measure presented as a pressure relief valve for prison overcrowding that’s overflowed into county jail facilities.

On Wednesday, Missoula Democratic Rep. SJ Howell sponsored an amendment to strip that provision from the budget. The proposal also died but garnered a single GOP vote from Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill — the only time a party member broke ranks all day.

“I really have a problem voting for things I fundamentally disagree with,” Carlson said after Wednesday’s hearing.

Republican leadership noticed the vote, too. Vinton, of Billings, sequestered Carlson, a caucus whip, to another room and returned alone. Carlson appeared on the House floor again sometime later. Lawmakers from both parties got up to comfort her.

The GOP supermajority can pass HB 2 without voting as a bloc. But Vinton told the Montana State News Bureau the message to the Republican caucus was to support the work by budget subcommittees and the House Appropriations Committee, all chaired by Republicans.

Carlson agreed on Wednesday with the significance of voting together. Her dissent begins with the state’s ongoing practice of sending juvenile girls out of state to serve out criminal sentences, a practice that will be effectively continued with the private prison in Arizona.

“It is important to show a united front on the budget, it’s a Republican budget,” she said. “I just feel really strongly about it.”

At the end of debate before the final party-line vote, Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, said while the budget had some bipartisan high points, it was insufficient in the eyes of Democrats.

“Where this budget fails, it fails in a way that is stunning to me,” Abbott said, saying the proposal has no direct investment in affordable housing, barely maintains the status quo in child care and does not go far enough for the party on provider rates for those that take care of people with disabilities and mental health issues. “ … We’ll keep on working to try to address these critical needs until the last day of this session. … It does not meet the scale of the crisis across the state.”

Jones, however, pointed out major spending in the budget that included a proposed increase to the rate several types of Medicaid and other health care providers are paid in the state. While Republicans have endorsed a package of rates higher than Gianforte did, a Democratic bill from Rep. Mary Caferro, of Helena, that’s also advancing this session would put even more money toward the increase.

Over the interim, the state hired a consultant to review what providers were paid and found significant gaps between the reimbursement now and what should be paid to cover the cost of doing business.

Caferro, the vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said that Democrats still want to see more work done on the budget. Through this session, the party has fought with the GOP supermajority over budget priorities, saying Republicans are not using the state’s estimated $2.6 billion surplus to benefit those who need it most.

“There’s a number of ways to invest that surplus,” Caferro said. “What I would like to see is us to continue to work together, Republicans and Democrats, senators and representatives, and the public, to come together to create a once-in-a-lifetime historic investment in community services and services for people with disabilities and senior citizens and strengthen families and workers through child care, housing and health care.”

Health department budget

The state health department is the biggest chunk of Montana's budget, at more than half of all spending. Rep. Bob Keenan, the Big Fork Republican who led the budget subcommittee that handled the state health department, told lawmakers the agency’s two-year budget is $7 billion, with about $1.4 billion coming out of the state’s general fund. The rest is made up of federal money and special state revenue accounts.

That’s up 15.4% from last session, Keenan said. He pointed to the additional $300 million that will be spent on increasing provider rates as a major factor in that increase. Keenan told fellow representatives the rates will increase on average 16% in the first year of the budget and 22% in the second.

Lawmakers also previously approved extending postpartum coverage to people covered by Medicaid to 12 months and used $1 million in money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant to increase child care subsidies.

Democrats brought several failed amendments to the health department budget, including an effort to continue 12 months of continuous eligibility on the state’s Medicaid expansion program. The change would have cost $4.8 million in general fund money and $8.7 million in special state revenue funds each year.

Another failed effort would have put $8.9 million each year toward a program that provides counseling and mental health treatment to kids in schools.

Public safety and judiciary

Republicans drove ahead with several public safety provisions that spurred round after round of dissent from Democrats on Wednesday. Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, chairs the public safety budget subcommittee and defended the decisions that had passed the process so far.

Democrats failed to restore the full staffing in the request from the short-handed Office of State Public Defender. The executive branch asked for 20 additional staff, even though an estimated 63 are needed. GOP lawmakers earlier this session agreed to only pay for five new attorneys.

“The budget without this amendment is not addressing the scale of the crisis,” said Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena. “We have a giant dam breaking, and we’re sending in five attorneys with a box of Band-Aids.”

The amendment died on a 32-68 vote.

Education spending

Rep. David Bedey, a Hamilton Republican who chairs the budget subcommittee that handled the state education budget, said that segment of the spending bill made up 21% of all general fund spending in the state and 38% of the total budget when taking into account federal spending too. The total for education is about $3 billion, he said, over the two-year budget.

That’s a $154 million increase over last biennium, or 5.4%, Bedey said.

The main change in the state education budget is not additional or lower spending, but instead a shift of where the 95 property tax mills the state collects for education equalization dollars is deposited — it will move from the general fund to a special revenue account. Other changes include permanent funding for the Indian Language Preservation program, instead of the one-time-only money supporters had to fight for in each budget previously.

The budget also reflects moving a school-based therapy treatment program back to the state health department. Legislators moved it to OPI in 2021 after frustrations with how the health department paid for it, but school districts around the state said the change was not workable.

The Office of Public Instruction is the largest agency in the state education budget. The overall OPI budget is $2.3 billion, which is up $107 million from last budget, or a 4.9% increase.

Democrats tried to bring several amendments to the education budget, including a $600,000 proposal to eliminate reduced-price copayments for school lunch and breakfast.

“We have students in Montana who simply do not eat school lunch or breakfast because they’re afraid their families cannot afford it,” said amendment sponsor Rep. Melissa Romano, D-Helena.

Bedey said while he understood the intention of the amendment, he opposed it.

“The modest amount of payment that must be made … for reduced price meals for students is something that I think most parents can adequately handle and also most parents, I believe, accept that responsibility for the care of their children,” Bedey said of the 30- and 40-cent cost.

Natural resources

Montana’s state agencies that deal with natural resources, transportation and agriculture saw among the lightest touches in terms of amendments through the budget process.

Rep. Jerry Schillinger, R-Circle, chaired the budget subcommittee covering Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; the Montana Department of Environmental Quality; the Montana Department of Transportation; the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation; the Montana Department of Livestock; and the Montana Department of Agriculture.

The agencies receive a mix of federal funding and “state special” revenue, such as hunting license dollars for FWP, but generally little from the state’s general fund. Overall, the Legislature advanced funding less than that requested by Gianforte, with Schillinger pointing to vacancy savings for full-time positions, inflationary adjustments and reduction in motor pool rates.