State budget advances, huge work on how to spend billions in federal aid starts soon

While legislators advanced the state budget Friday, they're also set to begin an incredibly massive process next week of determining how to spend a good chunk of what might end up being $3 billion in federal aid approved by Congress this month for relief from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $12 billion state budget advanced out of the House Appropriations Committee on Friday through a 16-8 vote that was bipartisan both in support and opposition. Montana's share of the COVID-19 aid is likely to be more than the general fund portion of the annual state budget, said committee chair Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad.
While most of the work done in budget subcommittees was sustained in the full House Appropriations Committee, there were some notable changes.
Legislators voted to restore two tribal health positions in the state health department, after tribal leaders from around the state showed up in force to oppose the cuts the day before. The total cost of the positions is a half-million dollars over the two-year budget, with roughly half of the cost coming from the state's general fund.
The committee also voted to fund a judge position in Gallatin County, fulfilling half a request in Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's budget to put new judges in Gallatin and Flathead counties. The cost of the judge and associated positions is $656,500 over the two-year budget.
Lawmakers also voted to add seven new probation officer positions, again half of what Gianforte requested but still an addition from what the subcommittee that took up the criminal justice segment of state government initial OK'd. The cost for the positions is about $840,000. Earlier in the week, the head of the state Department of Corrections, Brian Gootkin, advocated for the positions. One probation officer told lawmakers his workload was double the recommended 60 cases.
Cut from the budget was a pre-kindergarten proposal that gave laptops to students around the state as part of a pilot grant program to work on school readiness. The program had been funded with federal grant money, but the Office of Public Instruction had requested $800,000 of general fund dollars in fiscal year 2023 to fund the program.
Even with some prominent changes, Jones said after the budget advanced that the work of the subcommittees on the budget generally held through Friday. The budget is likely to be heard by the full House the week after next.
But a huge lift lies ahead for the budget subcommittees, who were set to start meeting again Monday to determine how the state will spend the billions coming its way from the federal aid package. Republicans last year expressed frustration with former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock deciding how that money would be spent, with input from a panel, and have legislation this session to ensure they have input if a similar situation were to happen again.
The Legislature has also pushed back when it will hit its 90-day end point, in part, Jones said, to give more time to wrangle the federal money.
Sen. Ryan Osmundson, a Republican from Buffalo who chairs the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, said Friday it's not clear how much of that money will be available for the Legislature to appropriate, but the figure is at least $900 million if not higher. Some money is set by Congress to go to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, for example, but other pots of money come with far fewer strings attached.
The money from this third round of federal aid has a four-year period to be spent, which Jones said means some could be portioned off by lawmakers to be spent in the 2023 session because it'll be difficult to tell over the second half of the session what all the state's needs might end up being.
Gianforte's budget director, Kurt Alme, told the House Appropriations Committee earlier in the week he wanted lawmakers to focus on using the funds for programs that can boost the state's infrastructure and finance a strong rebound from COVID-19 and be wary of creating programs that will require funding past when the aid rolls out.
Jones said given the more open definitions of how this round of aid could be spent compared to the first package of $1.25 billion that hit the state just over a year ago, this money could be applied to broadband development, water and sewer projects and other school spending.
"We've got a lot of things maybe we can look at," Jones said.
On Thursday evening, Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said roughly $400 million was heading to the state's schools from the aid package.
In a press conference Friday, Gianforte said that he thought the federal aid package was "fiscally irresponsible" and a "progressive wishlist," but acknowledged it was the "law of the land" and that he wants the state to use the money in a way that "benefits Montana's interests."