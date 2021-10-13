State breaks record for most hospitalized with COVID-19

More Montanans were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any point previously in the pandemic, according to data from the state.

There were 510 Montanans reported hospitalized Wednesday morning, topping the previous high of 506 last November, before a vaccine was available.

A person’s vaccine status plays a strong role in the likelihood of them falling ill with COVID-19 and being hospitalized. A report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services found from Feb. 7 to Sept. 4, nearly 90% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.

Vaccines became widely available for Montanans after the start of the year. Since February, just 10.5% of the state’s new cases were among those vaccinated and 11.4% of those hospitalized were fully vaccinated.

From July to September, cases were 4.4 times higher for those not fully vaccinated and hospitalizations were 5.1 times higher.