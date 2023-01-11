State asks Legislature to reverse course on change to school-based treatment program

A program that connects kids with school-based mental health services could be transformed back to how it was before changes made by the last legislative session that concerned schools and families.

Gov. Greg Gianforte's budget, released in November and being picked apart by subcommittees during the second week of the Legislature, asks lawmakers to move the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program back under the purview of the state health department. In 2021, citing frustrations with how the state Department of Public Health and Human Services navigated past funding hurdles, the Legislature moved it to the Office of Public Instruction.

School districts had always been obligated to pick up a third of the cost of the program, but for years did so using in-kind matches like classroom space instead of cash. In 2020 the federal government finally objected to that, and the health department stepped in to pick up the tab, which frustrated some lawmakers.

Following the change, many school districts said they would struggle to find money to cover their share of costs for the program and voiced frustration with the Office of Public Instruction over additional administrative burdens. While the Legislature devoted $2.2 million in stopgap money to help schools offset costs, that funding was spent quickly.

Last year state education officials presented lawmakers with data showing the number of districts participating has gone from a high of 106 in 2014 to 50 on Dec. 6, 2021. The number of teams in schools was at 193, down from a high of 252 in 2016.

DPHHS officials presented to lawmakers Wednesday on the agency's proposed budget.

"Given some of the ongoing administrative hurdles that have been faced, the department has been having ongoing conversations with (the Office of Public Instruction) and we've determined that it's in the best interest of both OPI and (the state Department of Public Health and Human Services) and the schools and children that we serve through CSCT to have CSCT administered through DPHHS," said Rebecca deCamara, the department's Developmental Services Division administrator.

She added the state wants to look at different options going forward, but said there's not a lot of clarity on what those might be yet.

"While we remain committed to CSCT for as long as possible, we're also very interested in pursuing a new Medicaid school-based model and look forward to further conversations," deCamara said.

Department director Charlie Brereton said he wanted to emphasize the program would not disappear in the near future.

"Want to be clear about is that we have no intention to discontinue CSCT at any point in the near future," Brereton said.

He said the plan, if the Legislature allows it, would continue the course at least for a year or more.

"We also want to think in the the future and do a deep dive on what’s working, what's not, and ask is CSCT really serving Montana students well in 2023."

Brereton said the program is having a positive effect on kids, but the department wants to look at ways to modernize the program and has heard from schools that they'd like to explore alternative solutions and new ideas.

The budget proposal would mostly rely on state special funds, which would be the money schools are required to put up for their share of the cost, with about $89,600 in state general fund dollars and a similar amount in federal funding. The proposal also would pay for a new budget position to manage the collection and reporting of money to and from the state and federal government.

A budget subcommittee will work on the proposal in the coming weeks and make its recommendations before the budget advances to the House Appropriations Committee, likely in mid-February.