State agrees with recommendations to reduce number of kids in foster care

State child welfare officials on Tuesday said they will undertake the recommendations outlined in an audit showing Montana is well above the average for the number of children placed in foster care.

The state Legislative Audit Division presented to a legislative committee its findings after examining the state's child welfare and removal system from 2010 through 2019, during which Montana saw the number of children in foster care grow by more than any other state.

"We take the findings identified in this report very seriously," said Adam Meier, director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. He added the department has made progress on foster care numbers in the years since those examined in the audit.

The audit concluded the state's most recent model to investigate claims of abuse and neglect has led to more removals by the Child and Family Services Division. The Safety Assessment and Management System (SAMS) was implemented in 2011 and includes a broader examination of the family environment to determine if there are threats to a child's safety in the home. Twenty-two other states use the model.

An inconsistent implementation of this model, however, has likely contributed to rising levels of kids in foster care, the audit found. In the time since Montana adopted the SAMS model, Child and Family Services has not continually updated and reviewed the model to ensure consistent operations across the state, while regional staff have inconsistent understanding of the purpose and priorities of the model, auditors told state legislators.

According to the audit, the results of that rollout played out this way from 2010-2019:

Montana saw an increase of 115% of kids in foster care, the highest growth rate in the nation.

In 2019 Montana had the second highest rate of children in foster care, with 16 per 1,000.

Montana received referrals at a similar rate per 1,000 children as other states, about 10% above the national average, but investigated more cases, about 35% above the national average.

However, Montana had a high rate of reunited children with their families, between 60 and 80%.

The percentage of removals in Montana in 2019 where parental drug and alcohol use was a factor is similar to other states, 47.2% compared to the national average of 40%.

The number of children in foster care peaked in 2018, but has been falling in recent years due in part to actions taken by the department, acting Child and Family Services Division Administrator Nikki Grossberg told the committee. Some of those actions include creating a safety resources specialist to lead family support teams, which the department piloted in the Great Falls area in 2018 to help inform families of available services after a report of abuse or neglect.

"We have worked diligently to decrease the number of kids in care," Grossberg said. "… For the past three years we’ve had more kids exit foster care than enter it."

Still, delays caused by backlogs in the court system persistently hold up cases from progressing toward reunification, another topic potentially worth its own study, auditor Jeremy Verhasselt told the committee.

The audit presented four recommendations, all of which DPHHS has concurred with and said will be implemented in the coming months. Those include reviewing the SAMS model to align it with best practices; provide ongoing SAMS training to regional administrators to ensure it is uniformly understood; increase the use of and monitor the effectiveness of prevention plans; and improve IT systems to modernize the child welfare system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.