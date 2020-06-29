State adds 56 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The state of Montana set a grim record Monday, adding the most cases of COVID-19 it has seen in a single day at 56.
It's been one month since the state moved into the second phase of a gradual reopening June 1, with higher capacity at bars and restaurants and the end of a 14-day travel quarantine.
Over the last few weeks, Montana has seen a significant increase in the pace at which it adds new laboratory-confirmed cases. The seven-day average of cases added per day reached the low 20s over the last week and hit 26 Monday. For comparison, that number was in the single digits or less than one from April 15-June 16.
According to contact tracing done by counties and reviews of that data by state epidemiologists, some new case clusters prior to Monday have been tied to group settings such as workplaces and travel in vehicles. There was not information immediately available about situations related to the new cases added Monday.
Montana was under a stay-at-home order for about a month from the end of March to the end of April, followed by the partial reopening of retail operations and bars and restaurants at half capacity. State health officials said case growth during that period was sufficiently low enough to allow for the start of a gradual reopening.
While the state has not put a pause to any activities allowed under Phase 2, counties and tribal nations are allowed to enact further restrictions. Big Horn County last Friday implemented an order requiring mask use when outdoors in situations that do not allow for social distancing, with exceptions for children under the age of 2 and those with health issues. That county and the Crow Reservation have been hit hard with cases in recent weeks.
The Blackfeet Tribe in northwestern Montana has decided to keep the east entrances to Glacier National Park closed after an increase in cases there.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has encouraged people to wear masks in public in settings that do not allow for distancing, but has not required them as some other states and areas have. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said wearing a mask can slow the spread of the virus.
Yellowstone County reported adding 14 new cases Monday. Gallatin County added 13, Glacier added nine, Flathead added six and Ravalli added four. Custer and Richland counties each added two cases.
Big Horn, Cascade, Granite, Lincoln, Stillwater and Valley counties each added a case.
This story will be updated.
