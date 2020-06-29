State adds 56 new COVID-19 cases Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Montana set a grim record Monday, adding the most cases of COVID-19 it has seen in a single day at 56.

It's been one month since the state moved into the second phase of a gradual reopening June 1, with higher capacity at bars and restaurants and the end of a 14-day travel quarantine.

Over the last few weeks, Montana has seen a significant increase in the pace at which it adds new laboratory-confirmed cases. The seven-day average of cases added per day reached the low 20s over the last week and hit 26 Monday. For comparison, that number was in the single digits or less than one from April 15-June 16.

According to contact tracing done by counties and reviews of that data by state epidemiologists, some new case clusters prior to Monday have been tied to group settings such as workplaces and travel in vehicles. There was not information immediately available about situations related to the new cases added Monday.