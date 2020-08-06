State adds 173 new COVID-19 cases, 1,573 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported an additional 173 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with 1,573 active cases statewide.

There were 87 hospitalized from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Thursday.

Twenty-nine counties reported four or more active cases Thursday, putting them under a mandatory mask order issued by the governor last month.

There have been 4,602 confirmed cases, with 2,694 recovered. Recovered means that a person has tested negative since being ill and are no longer able to spread the virus.

A total of 185,815 Montanans had been tested, with 2,691 new tests reported between Wednesday and Thursday.

Yellowstone County reported 47 new cases on Thursday. Missoula County added 31; Flathead had 26; Gallatin had 21; Big Horn had 19; Lake had five; Lewis and Clark and Toole counties each had four cases; Glacier had three; Cascade and Stillwater each added two; and Beaverhead, Fergus, Madison, McCone, Musselshell, Park, Roosevelt, Rosebud and Valley all added one case.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.