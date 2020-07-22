State adds 104 COVID-19 cases; 1,228 active

Montana reported 104 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, bringing the total active cases to 1,228.
The state also reported two additional deaths, including one in Yellowstone County of a man in his 60s who died at home. The second was in Sweet Grass County, where a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized died.
There have been 42 deaths in the state from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and nearly half of the deaths have come in July.
The number of hospitalizations has also dramatically increased in July. Fourteen people were in the hospital being treated for the virus on July 1; by Wednesday there were 52 people in the hospital.
Twenty-eight of the state's 56 counties reported four or more active cases Wednesday, putting those locations under a mask mandate issued by Gov. Steve Bullock last week. Yellowstone County had the most active cases, at 482.
Of the new cases added Wednesday, Gallatin County accounted for 34, Yellowstone had 27, Big Horn had 15, Flathead had six, Lewis and Clark had five, Richland had three, Custer had two, and Beaverhead, Carbon, Garfield, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Park , Pondera, Rosebud, Sheridan, Butte-Silver Bow, Stillwater and Sweet Grass all added one case.
