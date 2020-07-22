State adds 104 COVID-19 cases; 1,228 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 104 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday morning, bringing the total active cases to 1,228.

The state also reported two additional deaths, including one in Yellowstone County of a man in his 60s who died at home. The second was in Sweet Grass County, where a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized died.

There have been 42 deaths in the state from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and nearly half of the deaths have come in July.

The number of hospitalizations has also dramatically increased in July. Fourteen people were in the hospital being treated for the virus on July 1; by Wednesday there were 52 people in the hospital.