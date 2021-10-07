State accepting grant applications for federal child-care aid

The state health department Thursday said it was opening grant applications for $31 million in federal money to help child-care providers during the pandemic.

The money is from the federal America Rescue Plan Act. The Legislature earlier this year created commissions to recommend how the aid will be spent, with Gov. Greg Gianforte having final say over those decisions.

The $31 million was approved in late June. The money can be used for things like paying rent or mortgages, payroll and benefits, improving the health and safety at facilities, facility maintenance or minor improvements, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and other items such as diapers.

The grants can also be used for mental health support for children and providers.