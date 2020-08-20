Stapleton wants U.S. Supreme Court to decide on Green Party

Stapleton's office did not respond to repeated emails Thursday asking whether the secretary would certify the ballot by that day's deadline.

Reynolds is retiring in October. This year is the second time he has removed the Green Party from the ballot in the last two years, both times on challenges from the Montana Democratic Party. It's still unknown who paid for the 2018 signature-gathering effort that qualified the Greens.

The Montana Democratic Party released a statement Thursday criticizing Stapleton's announcement.

"Yesterday the Montana Supreme Court affirmed that the Secretary of State's office violated Montana law as it rushed to certify the Montana GOP's massive fraudulent effort to mislead Montana voters and tamper with our elections. If Secretary Stapleton wants to expose his embarrassingly partisan, illegal behavior to judgment from the highest court in the land, he has every right to do so," said executive director Sandi Luckey in the statement. "Montana Democrats will continue to defend the integrity of our elections."

The Green Party has said it was not involved in the petition effort. A handful of people were running under the Green Party name, including in the hotly contested U.S. Senate race.