Stapleton wants SCOTUS to decide on Green Party

On the deadline to certify the November ballot in Montana, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton said he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision the Montana Supreme Court issued Wednesday removing the Green Party from the ballot.
The Montana Supreme Court upheld the decision of Helena District Court Judge James Reynolds, who found Stapleton erred when he refused to accept signature withdrawal forms after he certified the Green Party to appear on the ballot and by not accepting withdrawals submitted electronically.
Hundreds of people requested their signatures be removed from the petitions that qualified the Green Party this year after learning the qualification effort was financed by the Montana Republican Party.
The Montana Democratic Party aided people in asking for their signatures to be removed, and MDP, along with a handful of people who wanted their signatures pulled, filed the lawsuit earlier this year against Stapleton, a Republican.
"It’s become crystal clear that in order for me to enforce important election deadlines and for Montana’s Constitution to be respected, we’re going to need a senior court to intervene and break the stranglehold the Montana Democratic Party has on Montana’s legal system," Stapleton wrote in a three-paragraph press release Thursday morning.
"Retiring Judge Reynolds’ tortured logic of insisting that I retroactively decertify election milestones in order to eliminate political competition for the Democrats is an assault on the intelligence of all Americans."
Stapleton's office did not respond to an email Wednesday after the decision asking if it would certify the Montana ballot on Thursday. His office did not immediately respond to another email sent Thursday morning asking if Stapleton would certify the Montana ballot by the deadline and if it would include the Green Party or not.
Reynolds is retiring in October. This year is the second time he removed the Green Party from the ballot in the last two years, both on challenges from the Montana Democratic Party. It's still unknown who paid for the 2018 signature-gathering effort that qualified the Greens that year.
The Montana Democratic Party released a statement Thursday criticizing Stapleton's announcement.
"Yesterday the Montana Supreme Court affirmed that the Secretary of State's office violated Montana law as it rushed to certify the Montana GOP's massive fraudulent effort to mislead Montana voters and tamper with our elections. If Secretary Stapleton wants to expose his embarrassingly partisan, illegal behavior to judgment from the highest court in the land, he has every right to do so," said executive director Sandi Luckey in the statement. "Montana Democrats will continue to defend the integrity of our elections."
The Green Party has said they were not involved in the petition effort. A handful of people were running under the Green Party name, including in the hotly contested U.S. Senate race.
Green Party candidates can be seen as drawing votes from Democrats, which the Montana Democratic Party pointed out in court makes it harder to get Democrats elected in a state where that can already be a heavy lift. Libertarians, who were already on the ballot, can draw votes from Republicans. In 2012, a liberal group spent $500,000 on ads for a Libertarian candidate in a move some argue helped elect a Democrat to the U.S. Senate by picking off enough votes from the GOP candidate.
Those who do not agree with a decision of a lower court can petition the U.S. Supreme Court to consider their case. It's unclear if Stapleton has filed that petition.
The U.S. Supreme Court only accepts 100-150 of the more than 7,000 cases it is asked to review each year, according to the court's website. Four of the nine justices must decide to accept a case.
"The Court usually is not under any obligation to hear these cases, and it usually only does so if the case could have national significance, might harmonize conflicting decisions in the federal Circuit courts, and/or could have precedential value," the court's website reads.
The Court's website also says the Court normally hears cases that come from an appropriate U.S. Court of Appeals or a state Supreme Court if the "state court decided a Constitutional issue."
This story will be updated.
