Stapleton wants SCOTUS to decide on Green Party

Stapleton's office did not respond to an email Wednesday after the decision asking if it would certify the Montana ballot on Thursday. His office did not immediately respond to another email sent Thursday morning asking if Stapleton would certify the Montana ballot by the deadline and if it would include the Green Party or not.

Reynolds is retiring in October. This year is the second time he removed the Green Party from the ballot in the last two years, both on challenges from the Montana Democratic Party. It's still unknown who paid for the 2018 signature-gathering effort that qualified the Greens that year.

The Montana Democratic Party released a statement Thursday criticizing Stapleton's announcement.

"Yesterday the Montana Supreme Court affirmed that the Secretary of State's office violated Montana law as it rushed to certify the Montana GOP's massive fraudulent effort to mislead Montana voters and tamper with our elections. If Secretary Stapleton wants to expose his embarrassingly partisan, illegal behavior to judgment from the highest court in the land, he has every right to do so," said executive director Sandi Luckey in the statement. "Montana Democrats will continue to defend the integrity of our elections."