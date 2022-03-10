Stapleton 'testing the waters' for presidential run

Former Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton announced Thursday that he is “testing the waters” for a potential run for president of the United States.

Stapleton, 54, said in an announcement on Twitter that he has formed an exploratory committee to determine the feasibility of running for president in 2024. His website includes a donation portal to contribute to the committee.

“I am incredibly hopeful for the future of America,” the Billings Republican wrote on his website. “But I am greatly troubled by the current direction of our country.”

A “testing the waters” committee is an official designation under the Federal Election Commission. It allows fundraising for someone to explore a run but not to campaign for office.

“While testing the waters, an individual may carry out a variety of activities, such as conducting polling, traveling around a district or state, and placing telephone calls to see if there is sufficient support for a candidacy,” according to the FEC.

Stapleton told the Montana State News Bureau Thursday that the decision of whether to formally file as a candidate will depend on whether he can raise funds necessary to “operate a winning campaign.”

“That means having staff, and being able to travel throughout the U.S.,” he said. “I'm not too focused on the things I cannot control, of which there are many. The country is so divided, right now. At some point, I have to simply decide if there's an appetite for a problem-solving conservative candidate like me.”

Stapleton, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, served in the Montana Legislature from 2001-2009. In 2012 and 2014 he ran unsuccessfully for governor and Congress respectively. In 2016 he was elected Secretary of State, serving one term before a second unsuccessful bid for Congress, losing to Rep. Matt Rosendale in the primary.

Stapleton most recently launched a country music career, releasing his first album of his first album earlier this year.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.