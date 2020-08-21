Stapleton certifies Montana general election ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton certified the November general election ballot late Thursday night, with an asterisk noting that he was prohibited from including the Green Party after an order from the state Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the deadline to certify the ballot, Stapleton said he would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the state's high court. It's unclear if a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court has been filed.

"If the (U.S.) Supreme Court grants that stay before ballots are printed and mailed, then the Secretary will no longer be prohibited from giving effect to the Green Party petition," Stapleton wrote at the bottom of the document certifying the ballot. "At this time, the Secretary is bound by the order of the Montana Supreme Court."

Stapleton did not return repeated requests for comment from reporters Thursday.