Stapleton certifies Montana general election ballot

Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton certified the November general election ballot late Thursday night, with an asterisk noting that he was prohibited from including the Green Party after an order from the state Supreme Court.
On Thursday, the deadline to certify the ballot, Stapleton said he would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the state's high court. It's unclear if a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court has been filed.
"If the (U.S.) Supreme Court grants that stay before ballots are printed and mailed, then the Secretary will no longer be prohibited from giving effect to the Green Party petition," Stapleton wrote at the bottom of the document certifying the ballot. "At this time, the Secretary is bound by the order of the Montana Supreme Court."
Stapleton did not return repeated requests for comment from reporters Thursday.
Stapleton also asked the state Supreme Court on Thursday to issue a stay on its own order so that he could print the ballots that included the Green Party. Stapleton told the state's high court he could later cover up Green Party candidates' names if the U.S. Supreme Court did not overturn its order.
The U.S. Supreme Court accepts only a fraction of the cases it is asked to consider. It's also unclear if the Montana Supreme Court's order would be reviewable by the nation's high court.
The first deadline for ballots to be mailed is Sept. 18 for military and overseas voters. Ballots must be sent to in-state voters by Oct. 9. Counties have the option to hold the Nov. 3 general election mostly by mail this year, and several large counties have already announced they will do so.
Stapleton's office has also not responded to a request asking for the names of counties that submit plans to hold the November vote by mail.
Counties that hold the vote by mail still must offer options for in-person voting.
Earlier this year, Stapleton certified the Montana Green Party for the ballot after enough signatures were submitted to qualify the party.
It later became clear the effort to qualify the Green Party was financed by the Montana Republican Party.
Then the Montana Democratic Party reached out to hundreds of voters and worked with them to request their signatures be removed from the petitions.
Helena District Court Judge James Reynolds found that Stapleton erred when he did not accept removal requests that came in after he certified the Green Party for the ballot and by not accepting requests submitted digitally.
Including those withdraws, the Green Party was left without enough signatures to remain qualified for the ballot.
Stapleton had appealed Reynolds' order to the state Supreme Court, which on Wednesday upheld the lower court's decision.
In a separate matter, the Commissioner of Political Practices has found the Montana Republican Party broke campaign finance laws by not registering as a minor party qualification committee when it hired a company to gather signatures. The state GOP disputes this finding.
In 2018, Reynolds also took the Montana Green Party off the ballot, also after a challenge from the Montana Democratic Party. In that case, Reynolds found issues with the verification of enough signatures that the Green Party no longer qualified.
It's still unknown who paid for the 2018 signature-gathering. The Montana Green Party has said they were not involved in either effort. In 2019, the state Legislature passed a law requiring anyone spending money to get a minor party on the ballot to register.
