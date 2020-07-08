Stanger, former bureau chief, charged with felonies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Helena man who resigned his post as operations services bureau chief of the Motor Vehicle Division of the state Department of Justice has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors after police say he exposed himself to females.

An affidavit filed June 26 in Lewis and Clark County District Court and signed by a Helena Police Department detective alleges on three different occasions a man later identified as Thomas Daniel Stanger sat in his truck and masturbated while engaging with females that passed by. It also says that Stanger covered his Carroll College license plate with duct tape.

One of the females later identified Stanger out of a photo lineup. He is charged with a felony count of indecent exposure for the Jan. 3 incident, as well as a felony count of tampering with evidence from that event for concealing his license plate. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure for the September and November events, which led to the third event in January being a felony.

Stanger pleaded not guilty July 2 and is out on $25,000 bail. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 7. He resigned from the DOJ on Feb. 24.

