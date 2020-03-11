Sports betting begins in Montana

Bets can be made at terminals and on a smartphone app, which will be available to download soon, but only when a person is inside a licensed location. The app can be used to set up an account and pre-plan bets in any location, but the bet itself can only be made inside the licensed location. That is done through geo-fencing that the Lottery has been installing and testing in locations around the state over the last few weeks.

The Lottery and Intralot representatives demonstrated the terminal Wednesday at the Rialto bar in Helena.

Owner Dax Cetraro said Wednesday he expects the addition to help increase revenue by drawing people to the downtown bar.

"My customers are excited for this; they've been asking a lot about when it'll go live," Cetraro said. He expects there to be some challenges as people unfamiliar with the types of bets offered but said the Lottery has done a good job of training people.

The sports that people can bet on are professional and collegiate basketball, baseball, ice hockey, football, soccer, tennis, boxing/MMA, golf and motor sports. The types of bets allowed are single or straight bets, parlay, futures bets and prop bets.