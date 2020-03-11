Sports betting begins in Montana

Sports betting is live in Montana.
Ten crews from the Montana Lottery and its vendor, Intralot, pre-positioned around the state Tuesday and started installing betting terminals and training people Wednesday at the locations where bets will be offered.
Terminals are expected to be installed in most of the roughly 180 licensed locations, mostly gas station casinos, bars and taverns, by Sunday, and will be up and running once training is completed.
"It is a culmination of a lot of work since the legislation passed back in May. We have been working hard to build a new program and new product in Montana," said Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee. "We've heard from a lot of people along the way about the kind of sports they want as betting, (what) kind of experience they want, we put all of that into Sports Bet Montana."
The 2019 Legislature passed a bill legalizing sports wagering in Montana, following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that opened the door for states to run their own programs.
McKee said the addition of sports betting is one of the biggest changes to the Montana Lottery in recent years.
It's hard to gauge how popular the program will be in Montana, McKee said, but noted that the Lottery has gotten a lot of calls from people asking about when the program would start. An estimate in a fiscal note attached to the bill that legalized sports wagering estimated it would generate about $13 million in its first year, growing to $17 million by its fourth year. That estimate was based on sports betting in Delaware, with adjustments made for Montana's demographics and other characteristics.
The deployment of betting locations around the state instead of a centralized location was by design, McKee said.
"One of the unique things about Montana is that it's not destination gaming. It's meant to be used by Montanans wherever they are. You go to your favorite sports bar and you can place a bet," McKee said. "We're rural and we're very big and we don't have any professional teams, so designing a product that would work for everyone no matter where they were, that was one of the … challenges."
Bets can be made at terminals and on a smartphone app, which will be available to download soon, but only when a person is inside a licensed location. The app can be used to set up an account and pre-plan bets in any location, but the bet itself can only be made inside the licensed location. That is done through geo-fencing that the Lottery has been installing and testing in locations around the state over the last few weeks.
The Lottery and Intralot representatives demonstrated the terminal Wednesday at the Rialto bar in Helena.
Owner Dax Cetraro said Wednesday he expects the addition to help increase revenue by drawing people to the downtown bar.
"My customers are excited for this; they've been asking a lot about when it'll go live," Cetraro said. He expects there to be some challenges as people unfamiliar with the types of bets offered but said the Lottery has done a good job of training people.
The sports that people can bet on are professional and collegiate basketball, baseball, ice hockey, football, soccer, tennis, boxing/MMA, golf and motor sports. The types of bets allowed are single or straight bets, parlay, futures bets and prop bets.
The program also allows for self-exclusion on the app for people who shouldn't bet on games, like athletes, coaches and referees, or those who want to limit their ability to bet. Anonymous bets can be placed at terminals; however to claim large prizes, people would have to identify themselves.
The maximum per bet is $1,000 on ones made through the app and $250 at the terminal.