Spokesperson: Gianforte staffer fired

An officer conducted an investigation and determined the parties involved, and Veltkamp said at that point both parties agreed to work out the issue between themselves. Veltkamp declined to confirm the identity of the driver pending any charges being filed.

"That's the reason the officer didn't issue any citations or do anything at the time," Veltkamp said. The officer facilitated the exchange of information so the parties could work it out with their insurance companies.

"At some point after that time, the status of the case has changed, meaning one party it appears does want the other party charged," Veltkamp said.

An officer will now conduct an investigation to determine if charges will be referred to the county attorney.

If charges are filed, they will be submitted to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office. For cases like this, those submissions are made on Thursdays, Veltkamp said.

The officer starts his work week Tuesday, and Veltkamp said he was unsure when information could be sent to the county attorney's office.