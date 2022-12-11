Spending, grassroots campaign worked to defeat 'born-alive' ballot measure

In the days leading up to the defeat of a legislative referendum to create a born-alive infant protection law in Montana, groups opposed to it mounted a substantial effort to sway Montanans against the ballot measure -- a push that proved successful as the measure went down by a 53% to 47% margin.

Some of the opposition came from political action committees advocating for doctors, nurses, abortion access advocates and supporters of women’s health care. Other work was more organic and of a grassroots nature.

There’s not good publicly available polling on how Montanans view the question of access to abortion, nor did the ballot measure, known as Legislative Referendum 131, specifically address abortion. But proponents worked to tie the issue to abortion and the association carried through the election.

LR-131 was the so-called Born-Alive Infant Protection Act. Its language says that “infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons.” It would require “health care providers to take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant” and comes with penalties of up to 20 years in jail and a $50,000 fine.

Republican legislators put it on the ballot during the 2021 legislative session, even when they could have just passed a bill to put the policy into statute.

In the leadup to the election Nov. 8, opponents to the referendum that included doctors, medical associations and abortion access and women’s health advocates, crafted a campaign centered around the message that instead of protecting infants, the measure would force doctors to subject non-viable babies who would not live under any level of medical intervention to painful and unnecessary medical procedures and take away a family’s choices in tragic situations.

Proponents of the measure disputed that characterization. Sen. Tom McGillvray, a Republican from Billings that helped author the referendum, told the Montana State News Bureau, “I don’t see how you get from what they bill says, ‘appropriate and reasonable care,’ to extreme and inhumane treatment of a child that’s born with little chance of survival.”

In the days leading up to the vote, the main group that worked to defeat the referendum spent significant money on advertising in key markets to sway voters.

The political committee Compassion for Montana Families spent $20,000 on TV ad placements that ran in Billings, Butte, Great Falls and Missoula from Nov. 2 to Election Day on Nov. 8, plus another $13,700 to run 190 30-second radio ads that finance reports show ran twice a day across station in the state from Nov. 3 to Election Day.

Prior to that finish-line effort, from Sept. 26-Oct 24, the committee spent more than $38,600 to produce a video ad and then $194,700 to run the ad in Billings, Butte, Great Falls and Missoula from Oct. 12-18. The group also put $60,000 toward digital advertising that ran from Oct. 12-Nov. 2 and sent 73,383 mailers at a cost of $51,368.

Counties generally viewed as Democratic strongholds, like Missoula, Gallatin and Silver Bow, voted against the referendum on Nov. 8. So did two counties with large reservation populations -- Glacier and Hill. But so did other countries that generally are more split, like Lewis and Clark, Park and Yellowstone. The generally red Jefferson, Carbon and Treasure counties also voted against it.

And another TV ad spot, from late October to early November, cost $135,135, plus there was another ad buy of $128,700. That’s in addition to $30,815 spent on 45,879 live phone calls on Oct. 18 and $10,341 for 16,170 calls on Oct. 6.

All told, the group spent more than $710,000 in the runup to the vote. That came from significant funding from several groups.

In the months before the election, Montana Women Vote contributed $60,000, as did Blue Mountain Clinic. The New Venture Fund also gave $70,000. A federal PAC called Families United for Freedom gave the effort $125,000 in October.

The political arm of Planned Parenthood of Montana also gave significantly, including a $210,000 sum from the group’s incidental committee on Sept. 23 that made up most of the $290,500 that Compassion for Montana Families raised between Aug. 26 and Sept. 25. There was another contribution of $10,000 on Oct. 31. And there was a contribution from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana of $210,000 on Sept. 30.

Compassion for Montana Families also reported a $10,500 incidental contribution from Democratic Socialists of America, a smaller contribution financially than other groups might have provided, however DSA played another role in defeating the measure through substantial grassroots efforts.

Tim Matthews, of Helena, got involved in the effort to oppose the referendum through the Democratic Socialists of America, of which he is a member.

At a meeting in August, some of the groups’ members from Missoula shared their initial concerns over a Zoom meeting, including some of the issues raised by medical professionals around the state. That included critiques by doctors that they could be forced to perform procedures meant to be life-saving on infants who were not viable no matter the interventions tried.

“As a recent father myself whose family had a pregnancy with a few complications during the birth of our son, I’ve seen an infant taken away from their mother right after they’re born, even if you know those procedures are going to be effective, it is very upsetting,” Matthews said in an interview after the election. “You might say I took (the referendum) personally.”

During the call, Montana members of the DSA discussed a recent victory their fellow members recently had in Kansas following their campaign against an anti-abortion measure on the ballot in that state. The group thought “why can’t we do the same thing?” Matthews said.

During the meeting, Matthews realized he wasn’t sure if any of his fellow members had ever worked on a similar campaign before, but they all agreed that following the Dobbs decision from the U.S. Supreme Court earlier in the year, they felt that “only a mass movement of regular people can protect civil rights,” Matthews said.

“We couldn’t trust judges or politicians or consultants to do it,” Mathews said. “We felt the need to do it ourselves. We figured that to win against this meant relying on the actions of regular people. I don’t think there’s a substitute for that.”

The Montana group picked up both information, advice and momentum from the DSA effort in Kansas.

“They trained us and they taught us and then trusted us to do it ourselves,” Matthews said.

The group made more than 374,130 text messages through a software program that allows a user to upload phone numbers, enter the message they want to share and then send it to voters. That ended up in about 10,000 interactions, Matthews said. That ranged from people who disagreed or in some cases hurled abuse at the message, but there was also success.

“In the end, we found 6,600 people who said yes, that they agreed with us, or eventually came to agree with us,” he said.

LR-131 was defeated by 22,903 votes. It was also one of the most-engaged with items on Nov. 8, getting more votes than a privacy referendum that proved the most popular on the ballot and even more than a hotly contested Supreme Court race.

Just building awareness of the ballot item was key, Matthews said. He didn’t know anything about the ballot measure until August and believes the text campaign raised awareness for many Montanans.

“When we first met about this, my impression was the people who are pushing for LR-131 know that it’s unpopular and they’re trying to slip it under the radar,” Matthews said.

Some of the more successful messages to voters, Matthews said, explained that opponents viewed the measure as government overreach, an assault on abortion-access rights, or would have required unnecessary medical procedures. And texting proved more effective than phone calls, Matthews said, since people generally tend to not answer calls from numbers they don’t know.

That their messages came from a grassroots effort meant something to people, Matthews said.

“We were a working-class coalition,” Matthews said. “Some people could put in more hours because they’re retired, but I think almost every person in this effort had to get back to a job,” Matthews said. “I think that’s important.”

While it’s not yet clear what GOP lawmakers might bring in the upcoming legislative session to attempt to pass a born-alive act without seeking voter approval, Democrats in the minority expect those efforts. Republicans also hold a supermajority, meaning they can pass constitutional referendums to put before voters.

While bill drafts are still coming in, there’s one from state Rep. Jennifer Carlson to “Establish that an infant born alive is a person." The draft is listed as on hold in the Legislature's bill tracking system.

Carlson said in an email in November that there was no draft associated with that bill title and it was not a rewrite of any previous bill.

Last session Republicans decided to not pass a bill that was nearing the finish line to create a born-alive act in statute instead of reaching voters. The party did pass several other bills that limited access to abortion, though three of those policies have been stalled out in court.

Montana’s Supreme Court has found the state’s Constitution upholds the right to access a pre-viability abortion, though the state’s GOP Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking for that to be overturned in a case that’s before the high court now.