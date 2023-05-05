A legislative session characterized in part by a historic budget surplus ended, predictably, in a flurry of competing visions on how to spend $3 billion.

That one-time-only money created opportunities for lawmakers to address long-term problems like affordable housing, the state’s mental health facilities, an insolvent pension system and financial stability in the face of a possible economic recession.

It also prompted a last-minute scramble for lawmakers to fund projects back in their home district and maneuvering to fit together the larger moving pieces in the session’s final days. The House passed more than $1.6 billion of surplus spending on the final day alone.

Democrats and Republicans offered starkly contrasting visions for how to carve up that pie, and fissures also developed between Republicans in the House, Senate and governor’s office. By the time both chambers adjourned on Tuesday, nine-figure spending proposals were advancing to the governor’s desk to pay for housing, infrastructure, mental health and recession-proofing the state’s budget.

During a press conference the day after the session ended, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican, said those competing bills wound up characterizing the Legislature’s work this year.

“There was a lot of tension in this building, all session long, and I think it’s because we have a bunch of people that wanted to do one thing, and people that want to do a different thing,” he said, adding, “If we’d had less money this would be a much happier place.”

The 68th Legislature opened in January with a historic surplus estimated at around $2.5 billion in the general fund, the result of tax revenues that were accelerated by a surge in federal spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More recent estimates peg that number at closer to $3 billion.

Republicans succeeded early on in passing a spending package that included $860 million in property and income tax rebates, securing a win for fiscal hawks in the GOP caucus who had pushed for a special session to do so the previous summer.

The rest of the session saw many hands reaching for the remainder of the surplus money. Lawmakers from both parties invoking the “once-in-a-generation” nature of the windfall to advocate for proposals ranging from stuffing it all into the state’s coal tax trust to boost the fund’s interest generated for infrastructure, to dishing it out as one-time rebates or grants to local governments.

Democrats argued that the supermajority missed historic opportunities to make more long-lasting investments, particularly in the area of housing.

“We also, in my opinion, blew a golden opportunity to save some of the billions of dollars in surplus,” Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers told reporters last week. “We’ve got lean times coming, I can guarantee you that.”

House Bills 192 and 222

Republican lawmakers moved quickly early in the session to pass $480 million for income tax rebates and $280 million in property tax rebates. Republicans framed the proposals as returning “over-paid” taxes back to the taxpayers, while Democrats criticized the transitory nature of the spending bills and argued for putting the surplus to long-term use.

Democrats also tried and failed multiple times to attach provisions that would also give back money to renters, not just property owners, and to target the rebates toward lower-income Montanans.

The bills were procedurally stitched together with several other pieces of legislation, including HB 251, when spent $144 million to pay down the state’s debt, and House Bill 267, which set aside $100 million for grants to provided matches for federal infrastructure money.

And a late addition to the tax-rebate program came in House Bill 816, which pumps another $35 million into income-tax rebates and dishes out $100 million to residential property owners who qualified for the rebates that passed earlier in the session.

With little fanfare, the House passed a $439 million bill on the final night of the session, which aims to shore up the state’s financial stability in the face of a possible economic recession. Rep. Llew Jones, the Conrad Republican who sponsored HB 424, has said it was designed to ensure Montana has the budget reserves to weather a “30-year event” if the national economy goes south.

The bulk of that money adds to the state’s budget stabilization fund, while also increasing spending authority for the governor if certain fiscal conditions are met.

Another bill from Jones, putting $152 million of the surplus into the state’s fire fund, also passed quietly on the Legislature’s last day.

HB 183 moves $152 million from the general fund into the state’s fire suppression account, which would fill it to its $180 million capacity. Jones noted that the state spent $70 million on fire suppression in 2021, and while two such historic fire seasons in a row would be unlikely, the bill would ensure the state would have enough resources available without having to call the Legislature back to a special session.

Both of Jones’ bills won by bipartisan support in the House, although Democrats took mostly party-line votes against them in the Senate.

On the larger financial stability bill, the prospect of tying up nearly a half-billion dollars rankled some Democrats who believed there were urgent needs going unaddressed. Sen. Denise Hayman, in an exasperated floor speech in late April, noted the recent wave of nursing home closures and alluded to the minority party’s repeated attempts to throw a lifeline to the struggling industry.

“We know they’re in trouble, and we know that we’re going to need them soon, very soon,” the Bozeman Democrat said. “And I just cannot imagine that we are going to pass a bill with this amount of money and ... everyone should be embarrassed that we are passing this bill and we can’t take care of elderly.”

Sen. John Esp, a Big Timber Republican who carried the bill in the Senate, responded that the Legislature had taken some actions to address the nursing-home issue.

“This bill is prudent fiscal policy,” Esp said. “And it sets up something going forward where we can look at an issue that’s vexed us for a long time.”

A $300 million bill from Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork, will create a behavioral health system plan aimed at addressing the state's crumbling network of care.

The money will be awarded out over several years, and the bill specifics $75 million going into the capital developments long-range building program in the upcoming fiscal year. The state health department is authorized to spend $40 million in the 2024 fiscal year and $30 million in the following.

While Keenan argued that lawmakers will have oversight of the money, those opposed to the bill said it washes away the Legislature's appropriations duties.

Among the minority party’s major proposals was a $500 million housing trust fund that would have subsidized housing for low-income residents. Instead, GOP lawmakers passed a bill in the final hour that sets aside $157 million for a pair of revolving loan funds to pay for housing infrastructure and buy down mortgages.

“We all talked about housing this entire session, and also didn’t feel like it reflected our values, our priorities and our legislation that we moved through the session,” House Minority Caucus Chair Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, told reporters on Wednesday, referring to House Bill 819.

She noted that a conference committee dominated by Republican lawmakers had, two days earlier, stripped out provisions important to Democrats. Those were aimed at keeping interest rates down and ensuring housing loans supported long-term affordability.

“It didn’t feel like an adequate representation of what we were hoping to see,” she said.

Republican leaders acknowledged it wasn’t a panacea for the state’s affordable housing crisis, but insisted HB 819 represented a substantial step forward on the issue. And in an end-of-session press conference last week, House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, pointed to a multitude of bills that chipped away at building regulations.

“As much as we can streamline the process it’s going to benefit those folks that are out there wanting to purchase homes, and I think we did accomplish some really great things for housing across Montana,” Vinton said.

What started as a $267 million bill to give one-time grants to county governments for infrastructure development got trimmed down to just $20 million by the end of the session. The revisions in the Senate also turned the program into one supporting municipalities.

Cities and towns get money based on a formula that includes population and road mileage. In a twist of fate at the session’s end, the Senate’s abrupt adjournment had the effect of nixing language in a separate bill that would have ensured Butte and Anaconda get infrastructure money as well. Because they are consolidated city-county governments, they don’t appear to be included within the scope of the grant program.

While a $100 million appropriation to help stabilize the state’s pension fund failed to clear the Legislature due to procedural chaos when the Senate abruptly adjourned, HB 596 would spend $95 million on the pension systems for judges, highway patrol officers, sheriffs, game wardens and peace officers.

Those pension systems have about $275 million in unfunded liabilities, according to the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Tom McGillvray, a Republican from Billings. The bill also applies a “layered amortization” to pay off the remaining unfunded liabilities in 25 years.

Legislation that passed shortly before the end of the session would also use a $100 million chunk of the surplus for local government infrastructure grants.

Of that total, $80 million must be spent as the state match for repairing bridges, secondary highway systems, urban highway systems and some other local government projects. The other $20 million would get shelled out to cities and towns with less than 10,000 people.

Another $72 million of the surplus will go toward filling up Montana’s trust fund that generates interest for school facilities. That fund currently gets 75% of coal severance tax revenue. Under the proposal, that would shrink to 10%, while the remaining 65% shifts to a new trust fund for conservation districts.

Once that fund hits $100 million, the coal tax spigot then moves over to a new coal board fund until that fund hits $150 million. At that point the coal money starts going back into the Coal Endowment Fund, which generates interest to pay for local infrastructure projects.

HB 856 does many things, including spending $50 million on the Capitol complex. Half of that is administered by the Legislature, which is extending its authority over the Capitol buildings through the bill. The other $25 million goes to an account overseen by the executive branch.

A new state school health fund will get $40 million in surplus money, under a bill that cleared the Legislature on the last day. HB 322 gives the Office of Public Instruction authority to distribute the money to qualified health insurance trusts at qualifying school districts.