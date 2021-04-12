Special Senate panel sets timeline for marijuana bills

A select Senate committee Monday got underway on stitching together a handful of marijuana implementation measures with the aim of a single bill reaching the full Senate.
Last week the House passed three major proposals — House bills 701, 707 and 670 — onto the Senate, where they are expected to blend together in some fashion through the upper chamber's process.
The Senate's Select Committee on Marijuana Law met for the first time Monday.
Committee Chair Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton, said during the hearing lawmakers can work on amendments as the bills are introduced throughout the week. By Thursday, he said, the committee should have whittled the three proposals into two. Amendments will be introduced to committee by Friday, and by Monday the remaining two proposals should be lodged into one bill to be presented to the Senate floor.
"That should allow for this to flow through correctly and to make all of our deadlines," Ellsworth said.
The committee is actually hearing five bills, the three primary proposals and two others, House Bill 683 by Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, and House Bill 655 from Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls. Mercer's bill was tabled Monday during the committee's first hearing. Buttrey's bill is scheduled to be heard at the committee's Tuesday hearing at 7:30 a.m., along with HB 707 from Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula.
On Monday the committee also heard HB 670, from Rep. Derek Skees, one of the major proposals. Skees' implementation design would redirect tax revenues from recreational marijuana to two accounts. Two-thirds would pay down debt with the public employee retirement system, while one-third would go into a trust fund, the interest from which would be allocated toward what Skees calls the "economic and social costs" of recreational marijuana. The bill would also lower the tax recreational marijuana to 15% from the 20% tax rate in the initiative voters approved last fall, and lift the medical marijuana tax from 4% to 5%.
Skees developed the bill with Rep. Matt Regier, a fellow Kalispell Republican. Both lawmakers said during Monday's hearing they opposed cannabis legalization, but would like to lower the tax to de-incentivize consumers from going to the black market.
Conservation groups were in full force during the hearing to urge lawmakers to restore the roughly $18 million for wildlife habitat funding that was included in the initiative. Republican lawmakers, who run the select committee, as well as both chambers, have thoroughly rejected the notion, citing the state Constitution, which does not allow ballot initiatives to appropriate funds.
The select marijuana committee will meet again Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. to hear HB 707 and HB 655.