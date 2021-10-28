Special counsel sets deadline for AG to turn over initial information

The Legislature's special counsel Thursday sent the Montana Attorney General's Office an initial request for information related to the office's dispute with St. Peter's Health in Helena.
Special counsel Abra Belke requested the Attorney General's Office turn over the information by Nov. 5.
St. Peter's Health earlier this month said its doctors were harassed and threatened by three public officials after medical staff declined to administer ivermectin to a patient who requested it. These officials also threatened to use their positions of power to force doctors and nurses to provide care that is not authorized, clinically approved or within established guidelines, St. Peter's said.
The Attorney General's Office has countered that it did not threaten anyone at St. Peter's, but was instead investigating "serious allegations" of patient mistreatment and that the patient was being denied access to legal documents. The hospital has refuted those claims.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, confirmed he and Deputy Attorney General Kris Hansen were two of the officials involved. The third official has not yet been identified. The Attorney General's Office also dispatched a Montana Highway Patrol trooper to the hospital, a spokesperson confirmed last week.
Following the reports, minority Democratic legislative leaders called on House Speaker Wylie Galt and Senate President Mark Blasdel, both Republicans, to dispatch the special counsel to investigate the dispute. Galt and Blasdel approved the request Monday.
Belke's request for information, dated Oct. 28, seeks "production and/or examination of any and all documents, records, and electronically stored information maintained by or in the possession of the Montana Department of Justice, including the Attorney General’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol, referring to or related to the complaint of patient mistreatment and the ensuing investigation by your office."
The request said records could include, but weren't limited to, "memoranda, e-mail, calendars and scheduling requests, call logs, dispatch records, investigative reports, and notes taken by Department of Justice employees."
The law outlining the special counsel's duties also require state agencies to assist in their pursuit of such records.
Knudsen told the Montana State News Bureau on Wednesday the investigation into the family's claims against the hospital was ongoing. The patient at the center of the controversy has died.
The Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond late Thursday to an email seeking comment on whether it would be able to meet Belke's Nov. 5 deadline, or whether the request raised any concerns about turning over confidential criminal justice information.
The Montana State News Bureau, which first reported on the dispute, has also made repeated requests for information similar to what Belke is seeing. Those have gone unfilled by the Attorney General's Office.