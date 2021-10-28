Special counsel sets deadline for AG to turn over initial information

The Legislature's special counsel Thursday sent the Montana Attorney General's Office an initial request for information related to the office's dispute with St. Peter's Health in Helena.

Special counsel Abra Belke requested the Attorney General's Office turn over the information by Nov. 5.

St. Peter's Health earlier this month said its doctors were harassed and threatened by three public officials after medical staff declined to administer ivermectin to a patient who requested it. These officials also threatened to use their positions of power to force doctors and nurses to provide care that is not authorized, clinically approved or within established guidelines, St. Peter's said.

The Attorney General's Office has countered that it did not threaten anyone at St. Peter's, but was instead investigating "serious allegations" of patient mistreatment and that the patient was being denied access to legal documents. The hospital has refuted those claims.