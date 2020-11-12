 Skip to main content
SOS office in Capitol closed after staffer tests positive for COVID
SOS office in Capitol closed after staffer tests positive for COVID

State Capitol

The Montana State Capitol building in Helena.

 Thom Bridge,

The Secretary of State's office, located in the state Capitol building, was closed for cleaning Thursday after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The Secretary of State’s office is closed for cleaning today due to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19," said office manager Susan Ames in an email Thursday. "We are taking this proactive approach to protect the staff and customers to the highest extent possible."

Ames said that the office is still working remotely and plans to re-open Friday after the cleaning.

It was not immediately clear when the employee tested positive or was last in the office.

The COVID-19 case in the Secretary of State's office is at least the third in the Capitol building. On Oct. 28, the governor's office said a member of its staff had tested positive for the virus. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney were tested, the results of which came back negative, as a precaution. At a press conference the following day Bullock said another staff member tested positive.

