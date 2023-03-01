A House committee narrowly advanced bills seeking to expand wolf trapping on Thursday while also hearing and voting down bills from Democrats seeking to undo wolf-related legislation previously carried by Republicans.

Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, brought House Bill 627 and House Bill 628 last week to the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee. The former dealing with snaring wolves and the latter dealing with extended trapping seasons propose shrinking the area where the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission may put additional restrictions due to the presence of federally protected grizzly bears.

The 2021 Legislature passed Fielder bills allowing the use of snares for wolves and extending trapping seasons. When the commission subsequently passed regulations, the body chose to restrict wolf trapping and snaring with a floating start date, with the season not opening until grizzlies in “occupied areas” are believed to be hibernating. Snares are also limited in recovery zones for federally protected Canada lynx.

As written, the bills would bar those restrictions outside of federally designated grizzly recovery zones, which are smaller areas than what is considered occupied territory. Fielder has said in support of the bills that he is working with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to narrow the restrictions to areas that are truly occupied by grizzlies as the restrictions apply to much of western Montana.

The bill saw a mix of support and opposition, but notable among the opponents was the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte and FWP, who raised concerns that the bills could jeopardize efforts to delist grizzlies from the Endangered Species Act.

When taking action on the bills Thursday, and at the urging of Fielder who said he wanted to continue working on shrinking the area of existing restrictions, 10 Republicans voted for the bills against a mix of six Democrats and three Republicans opposed.

The committee also voted through a governor-opposed bill on hound hunting for black bears where the commission restricted the activity to outside of occupied grizzly bear areas. House Bill 630 advanced on a vote of 11-8.

The committee also heard and later voted down two Democratic proposals.

House Bill 765 from Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy, D-Crow Agency, would have repealed the allowance of reimbursement payments for successful wolf trappers and hunters. Citing her tribal beliefs and calling the 2021 bill which allowed the payments “egregious,” her bill would restore ethics and dignity to Montana’s wolf management, she said.

“My intent is to correct the wrongs that I believe have occurred in the past couple of sessions,” she told the committee.

Stewart Peregoy and supporters of the bill repeatedly called the payments a “bounty” paid on wolves killed.

“This is a bounty, nothing else, coming from out of state interests,” said Stephen Capra with the group Footloose Montana that opposes trapping.

Testimony primarily revolved around the Foundation for Wildlife Management, an Idaho-based organization that expanded with chapters in Montana following the 2021 legislation allowing the payments. The nonprofit group receives funding both through private fundraising and the state of Idaho to reimburse receipts for wolves that are killed by hunters and trappers.

Justin Webb, who leads the foundation, balked at the term “bounty” and said last year it paid reimbursements for about 39% of the wolves killed. Given the low success rate in killing wolves and populations that have exceeded recovery goals, he encouraged a “no” vote on the bill to “save this important wildlife management tool.”

House Bill 779 presented by Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, would repeal a portion of law that prohibits the commission from prohibiting wolf hunting or trapping in areas “immediately adjacent” to a national park.

France and supporters of the bill citied the wolf hunt that took place last season outside of Yellowstone National Park. After the commission lifted a previous low quota, the roughly 20 wolves killed in the area drew criticism and national media attention over concerns about wolves associated with the park.

HB 779 would restore commission authority to consider a buffer around the park, France and others said.

“What we’re trying to do is to return (authority) to the commission, this is important, it’s good wildlife management,” said Marc Cooke with the group Wolves of the Rockies.

Opponents of the bill questioned why wolves should be treated differently than other wildlife that leaves the park and are hunted in Montana.

Both HB 765 and HB 779 were voted down by Republicans on the committee.