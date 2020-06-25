Some visitation at nursing homes will be allowed

In his updated directive, Bullock wrote that the CMS provisions would allow for safe visits in Montana too.

"Now that Montana is in Phase 2 of reopening, Montanans requiring care in senior and assisted living facilities should have access to limited visitation, subject to these stringent safety and health measures," he wrote in the directive.

Facilities must give notice of the recommended safeguards to residents and family members. Visits should be conducted in accordance with strict health screenings, physical distancing, sanitation, hygiene and other infection control protocols laid out by CMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nursing homes and assisted living centers should weigh the status of case growth in their communities when allowing visitors, as well as the case status of the facility, according to CMS. They should also have adequate staffing and the capacity to give all residents and staff a baseline test weekly. Visitors should also wear masks and be screened for symptoms before entering a facility and notify the facility if they test positive after a visit.

Bullock has proposed to test 60,000 people in the state each month. That includes a focus on vulnerable populations like nursing home and assisted living facility residents and staff.