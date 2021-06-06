Some see clarity, others concerns on critical race theory opinion

Amanda WalkingChild, the Indian education instructional coach for the Helena Public Schools, said in a phone interview this week from what she has read about the opinion, it would affect the program and that some are already fearful of teaching the subject matter.

“It’s challenging because you have some people who will accept it and you have other people who will not, and you have other teachers who will not touch on the subject because maybe it’s too harsh or triggering,” WalkingChild said.

She added that it’s important to teach an accurate history of Montana’s tribal nations to achieve an understanding of the state.

“That's what Native people are living with today, the historical trauma and trying to change it, trying to come out of it, trying to go back to their original ways," WalkingChild said. “It wasn’t just boarding schools. Indian children were sold, Indian children were taken from homes to be sold to non-Natives. There’s a bunch of things that happened in Indian history that’s not talked about.”

Iris KillEagle is on the Dodson School Board. She said this week she’s talked to a few members of the Indian School Boards caucus to get their take on the effects of the opinion.