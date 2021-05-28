Some MT tribes look, others leap, into cannabis

Representatives from the Apsáalooke Nation met with state officials earlier this month to request a compact that would allow the tribe to participate in Montana's recreational marijuana industry on its own terms.
In April, when state lawmakers were on the brink of fumbling their marijuana legalization package in the waning hours of the state Legislature, the Crow Nation passed its own marijuana legalization measure. The end product bill Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law is 153 pages. The Crow Tribe’s marijuana ordinance signed by Chairman Frank White Clay is 15. Both said their new laws focus on tight regulation, responsible testing and a sharp prosecutorial response for those who look to game the system, but Thor Hoyte, general counsel to the Crow, said in an interview that the tribe was able to proceed without the stigma around weed burdening its ability to legislate legalization.
“The state still hasn’t divorced what it has seen as a perceived social issue, the 'devil weed,' versus an economic product,” Hoyte said. “In a lot of ways it is a lot less dangerous than drugs that doctors are prescribing everywhere in this country. But those have social acceptability.”
The state’s legalization is wholly outside the arrangement between the tribe and U.S. government, which still considers marijuana illegal as a Schedule 1 drug, but it has raised the question of tribal sovereignty. Some legal experts say marijuana legalization on the grounds of tribal sovereignty can be a high-stakes cost-benefit analysis. The risks can include contracts, grants and other agreements with the U.S. government that may be contingent on compliance with federal laws. But Montana could be raking in $50 million in tax revenues by 2025 if economists’ projections pan out, and the Apsáalooke have positioned themselves for a piece of the action. Aside from a few key distinctions, the Crow tribe’s recreational retail rollout is set to mirror Montana’s, with dispensaries open to tribal members and anyone else who wants to partake starting Jan. 1, 2022. Marijuana possession, up to one ounce of bud or eight grams of concentrates, is legal in Montana today — the same is true on the Crow reservation.
Acting U.S. District Attorney for Montana Leif M. Johnson declined an interview for this story, but issued an emailed statement when asked to describe his office's stance on marijuana in Indian Country.
"Generally, the production, distribution, possession and use of marijuana remains unlawful under federal law, regardless of contrary state law," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. However, “Pursuant to policy from the United States Department of Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office retains the discretion to prosecute such a violation of federal law."
The Legislature appeared to err on the federal government's side on the matter when it included a state marijuana business license for each tribal government in House Bill 701, the marijuana legalization package signed into law earlier this month. Sen. Jason Small, a Busby Republican and Northern Cheyenne tribal member, said early in the legislative process that the licenses would give tribes access to an opportunity in the new state market because their relationships with the federal government forbid localized marijuana production. The licenses included in HB 701 allows tribes to cultivate, process and sell pot within 150 air miles of the reservation boundaries. That distance puts nearly any tribal government in deep rural regions within reach of an urban hub with more traffic.
Tribal officials from other nations who spoke to the Montana State News Bureau for this story said they were still examining what the state marijuana licenses mean for their tribes, albeit with some caution. Crow stands alone in Montana as the only tribe to outright legalize marijuana, and Hoyte said he sees no issue with the tribe moving forward; he has a hard time believing the federal government would deny the Crow tribe, with an exceptionally high unemployment rate, the chance to engage in a multi-million dollar enterprise.
The Department of Revenue confirmed it met on May 19 with representatives from the Crow Tribe, but has not yet issued a decision on its request for a compact.
“I look forward to productive conversations with any government about Crows’ forward-going efforts in cannabis,” Hoyte said.
***
In 2018, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, the tribe’s governing body, made news of its own when it amended the tribe's drug ordinance to decriminalize medical marijuana. Councilman Rodney Gervais said he doesn’t use medical marijuana, but doesn’t see a problem with people using it for medical purposes.
“Obviously we want people to utilize medical marijuana,” Gervais said in a phone interview. “It’s just natural for the tribe to allow it. There are way bigger issues than that, an opioid crisis.”
The council had to reverse the amendment, however, after the Bureau of Indian Affairs reviewed the new policy and determined the Blackfeet Tribe did not have the authority to decriminalize a Schedule 1 substance, Gervais said.
So the council has instead issued a notice of intent not to prosecute. This essentially means a tribal member who has a state-issued medical marijuana card who had marijuana with them during an encounter with law enforcement would see their prosecution for the violation dropped.
“We don’t enforce federal law, we only enforce tribal law,” Gervais said.
It wasn’t a change to their laws, but an active rearrangement of their law enforcement priorities. Josh Lamson, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and lead prosecutor for the Blackfeet Tribe, said medical marijuana prosecutions aren’t anywhere near his office’s radar. Priorities at the prosecutor’s office are much more tethered to crimes that lay broader harm on the community, Lamson said, particularly domestic violence and meth use.
Marijuana use, for the Blackfeet, becomes more of an untested legal question in Lamson’s mind now that Montana has fully legalized cannabis. He framed the question this way: In a house on a reservation, two guys, one Native, one white, are sitting on a couch passing a joint back and forth. Only one is violating the law under tribal law enforcement's jurisdiction, while the other is within his rights under the jurisdiction of the county sheriff.
"You've got two people doing the same activity in a private home on the reservation, one is breaking the law and one is not," Lamson said. "There seems to be an untenable contradiction."
***
Historically, tribes have been somewhat insulated when they pursue marijuana legalization in states that have already done so, said Monte Mills, the director of the American Indian Law Clinic at the University of Montana's law school. Presidential administrations, too, can set a more friendly tone through the U.S. Department of Justice; the Obama Administration relaxed its enforcement on marijuana in Indian Country, but the Trump Administration reversed course and urged prosecutors to target cannabis as its Schedule 1 designation requires. Only four months into President Joe Biden's administration, Mills said he believes federal prosecutors will again take a more friendly approach to the tribes' decisions on cannabis.
But tribes who defy the current federal guidelines risk grants, contracts and other arrangements that might include assurances from the tribe to maintain a drug-free workplace or comply with applicable federal laws, Mills said. When tribes are considering legalization as a prospect for economic development, however, Mills said the U.S. government has a responsibility to trust the tribe is working in its best interest.
"From a tribal perspective, particularly tribal leaders, you can see states engaging in this economic activity … and really the risk posed to tribes comes with their unique relationship with the federal government," Mills said. "Because of that trust part, the (federal government) should be helpful, not a threat.
"Calling on that relationship and saying, look, it's a matter of sovereignty, economic development and the tribe is trying to look out for and promote its own interest and there should be a way to support that, given the trust responsibility."
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the SAFE Banking Act in April, which would create a sea change in the marijuana industry by allowing banks to provide services to legitimate marijuana businesses, including tribes engaged in cannabis. Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines is co-sponsoring the bill, and told the Montana State News Bureau in an emailed statement he still opposes federal marijuana legalization, but the current cash-only nature of the industry poses a public safety risk.
Daines said those protections are needed for tribes that choose to legalize marijuana on reservations, a choice he supported in his statement.
"It's up to the tribes to make that determination," he said.
***
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes haven't taken a public stance on marijuana since 2010, when the Tribal Council said it would not acknowledge tribal members' protections from prosecution under the state medical program. Rob McDonald, spokesperson for the CSKT, said the council is now discussing how to engage with the recreational marijuana license allocated to them in HB 701, but have not yet come to a decision.
Shane Morigeau is a CSKT tribal member at Democratic Senator from Missoula who was involved in crafting the final version of HB 701. He said "it made sense" to provide tribes with the option to participate in off-reservation sales and to eliminate low-level drug crimes, which are especially detrimental to low-income communities. He also believes tribes have the sovereign right to regulate and license their own cannabis market, but until the federal government shifts policy, the overhanging Schedule 1 designation still presents a risk that demands significant consideration.
"All of those things are still going to be hanging out there in conflict with federal law," Morigeau said. "Everybody has to do that analysis for themselves."