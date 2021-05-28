Some MT tribes look, others leap, into cannabis

Representatives from the Apsáalooke Nation met with state officials earlier this month to request a compact that would allow the tribe to participate in Montana's recreational marijuana industry on its own terms.

In April, when state lawmakers were on the brink of fumbling their marijuana legalization package in the waning hours of the state Legislature, the Crow Nation passed its own marijuana legalization measure. The end product bill Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law is 153 pages. The Crow Tribe’s marijuana ordinance signed by Chairman Frank White Clay is 15. Both said their new laws focus on tight regulation, responsible testing and a sharp prosecutorial response for those who look to game the system, but Thor Hoyte, general counsel to the Crow, said in an interview that the tribe was able to proceed without the stigma around weed burdening its ability to legislate legalization.

“The state still hasn’t divorced what it has seen as a perceived social issue, the 'devil weed,' versus an economic product,” Hoyte said. “In a lot of ways it is a lot less dangerous than drugs that doctors are prescribing everywhere in this country. But those have social acceptability.”