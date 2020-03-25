Some Montana breweries move to delivery as COVID-19 closures shutter tap rooms

That theme was common among breweries in the state.

"We felt we needed to be leaders in our community and set an example," said Nolan Smith, a co-owner and the operations manager of Philipsburg Brewing Co., which also shut down before the governor's order. "We're very visible in our community just by the location of our brewery. It was the hardest thing that we've ever had to do but obviously it was the right thing to do at the right time."

***

Flint was on Blackfoot's first delivery mission last Friday, and while it was a little nerve-wracking at first, people were very appreciative of the brewery coming to them.

Blackfoot has a growler exchange system, so people can return used growlers and get a sanitized and filled one back. MAP is getting its sanitizing system up and running, but has been selling new glass growlers at cost.

"It's tough because it's a lost revenue source, but it's just a community effort right now," Rodman said. "People want to drink beer and people are stuck at home, so we're just taking the hit on that."