Montana Legislators advanced several wildlife bills ahead of the Easter break but also killed pieces of wildlife and access legislation, some of which had drawn bipartisan support.

Senate Bill 281 from Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Bozeman is nearing passage in the Legislature after the House voted 90-8 in favor of the measure Friday.

The bill will limit the sale of nonresident deer doe tags with nonresidents drawing a big game combination license or nonresident deer combination license able to purchase two doe tags. Other nonresident hunters would be limited to one doe tag.

The goal of the bill is to strategically limit nonresident hunting to reduce crowding and competition with residents and to limit harvest on does in areas where mule deer may be struggling.

“When a nonresident comes in and isn’t successful with their A tag, we don’t want them to come into the state, shoot multiple does and then leave,” Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said in support of the bill on the House floor.

Another bill that continues to advance is House Bill 419, carried by Hinkle. The bill would require groups seeking a temporary court injunction that affect hunting, fishing or trapping to post a bond.

Hinkle has said the bill will dissuade litigation meant to inflict financial harm as the legal process plays out. Groups or individuals are still free to bring lawsuits without posting a bond so long as they do not request a temporary injunction.

Supporters of the bill point to a lawsuit filed last year over Montana’s wolf season. It led to a temporary injunction where a judge limited wolf hunting, and to a lesser extent trapping, for about two weeks. The judge later lifted the injunction following a hearing.

Opponents of the bill argue that it adds additional burden on people or groups attempting to access the legal system.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee advanced HB 419 along party lines to the full Senate. It previously passed the House along party lines.

The Senate committee also advanced a bill creating a new hunting super tag program. Under House Bill 522 from Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, all resident hunters that purchase general deer and elk licenses would be automatically entered into a free drawing for a single permit for moose, mountain goat or bighorn sheep, with the particular species selected annually by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Ler has said the bill is a good way to give back to resident hunters, but it has been opposed by some hunting groups over concerns it could harm the existing super tag program.

HB 556 passed the House on a vote of 82-17 and the Senate committee advanced it 9-1 to the full body.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee killed several wildlife-related bills this week.

The committee was united in tabling House Bill 600 from Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, a bill that would reduce the acreage required for landowner preference for cow elk licenses from 640 to 160 acres.

The committee also tabled House Bill 522 from Malone, which would create a new landowner preference system for bison hunting licenses. Qualifying owners would need to have a minimum of 20 acres.

The bill would provide a new opportunity for area landowners, but saw opposition over the small size of the qualifying acreage.

HB 522 passed by a wide margin in the House but the Senate committee tabled the bill 11-1.

The Senate committee also tabled two bills from East Helena Democrat Rep. Jill Cohenour.

House Bill 547 sought to curtail the technological creep into hunting by drawing an ethical red line over the sale of images, video and data on public lands by prohibiting their sale from trail cameras on public lands. The bill saw strong support from hunting groups that cited ethical concerns.

The committee grappled with technicalities of the bill, such as how to curtail all images or videos but not also capture commercial filming for hunting shows. Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, believed HB 547 would be difficult to enforce with potential conflicts in the language, and it was tabled along party lines.

Republicans also tabled Cohenour’s House Bill 548, which sought to increase penalties for trespassing to collect elk and deer antlers. The bill saw support from hunting and agriculture groups but only passed the House on a vote of 57-41. Sen. Steve Heinbauch, R-Wibaux, said the activities are already illegal and the bill was more likely to capture the average hunter than those collecting antlers for a living.

Also in the Senate, the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee tabled House Bill 486 from Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin. The bill had sought to increase the fine for blocking a county road from $10 per day to $500 per day. The committee clashed over an amendment this week before tabling the bill largely along party lines.