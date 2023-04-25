A bill to weight Smith River lottery draws to Montana residents was revived and amended last week before receiving a strong initial vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

House Bill 846 from Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, originally would have created a resident-only bonus point system. The system as the bill as written would allow residents unsuccessful in the drawing to purchase a point for an additional chance the following year. No such opportunity would be available for nonresidents.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks raised late concerns over the constitutionality of the bill in providing a resident opportunity without a nonresident opportunity. The Senate Fish and Game then tabled the bill.

Last week, the committee revived the bill and amended it. The bill now limits nonresidents to only 10% of the available permits, which is the same split offered for big game hunting licenses. A bonus point system is also now available for both residents and nonresidents.

“I think it’s good for residents and fair to nonresidents,” said Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Bozeman, who carried the bill onto the Senate floor.

The bill passed an initial vote by a 47-3 margin.

The push to change the Smith River lottery has gained momentum after several years of high numbers of applications and dwindling draw odds. This year nearly 15,000 people applied, split about 2-1 for residents versus nonresidents, for a little under 1,500 permits.