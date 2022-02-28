Smith River applications down, still above long-term average

Applications to float Montana’s Smith River were down this year after a record high in 2021, but still ranked the second highest on record.

This year, 13,824 applicants threw their names in the hat for one of the coveted permits. That is more than 1,300 below last year’s record high of 15,160, a dip of about 9%. This year’s applications are still well above the decade-long average of about 10,200.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokesperson Dave Hagengruber said officials are not sure why applications were down, but pointed out that while applications have trended upward over time, a year-to-year dip is not unprecedented. There has been some speculation internally that after last year’s float season was cut short by low flows, some floaters may be waiting to see how snowpack and runoff shapes up before trying for cancelation permits.

Cancelation permits are awarded first-come, first-serve with the hotline opening March 7 and open each day from 8 a.m.-noon at (406) 454-5861.

The Smith, known for its picturesque limestone canyons, is Montana’s only river that requires a permit to float. In recent years interest has skyrocketed with about 6,700 applicants in 2013, a number that more than doubled by 2022.

Later this week, the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board will tackle proposed updates to the Smith River’s management plan. Draft proposals, which would be released for a round of public comment, include prohibiting camping at the launch site at Camp Baker and mandating pack-out of human waste.

The board will also take up a proposal to raise application fees from $10 to $15.

The meeting takes place March 3 at 1 p.m. in room 317 of the Capitol.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

