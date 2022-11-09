Small margin separates Zinke and Tranel in U.S House race

This story will be updated with additional results as they come in Wednesday morning.

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, about 5,384 votes gave Republican Ryan Zinke the lead over Democrat Monica Tranel in the race to represent Montana's newly drawn western U.S. House seat, with votes still left to count.

Zinke held 105,002 votes to Tranel's 99,618 and Libertarian John Lamb had 8,155.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results were slow to trickle in as larger counties in the state reported long lines of people waiting to vote late in the day and a few issues with counting ballots.

By early Wednesday morning, Tranel had secured Missoula, Gallatin, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge and Glacier counties. Zinke took Flathead, Lake, Ravalli, Beaverhead, Granite, Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Pondera, Powell and Sanders counties.

Gallatin, where Tranel took 54% of the vote, has the most registered voters in the district and reported 41,180 votes by early Wednesday morning. Missoula had the second-most registered voters and Tranel led that district with 63%.

In the Flathead, where 39,919 ballots had been counted by early Wednesday, Zinke had 59% of the vote.

All 16 counties in the district had reported some full or partial results as of 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Montana State News Bureau uses the Associated Press to call races, which has not happened yet. And no results are official until certified by the Secretary of State.

Results were delayed Tuesday night in Gallatin County, which has more registered voters than any other county in Montana’s western district, because that county doesn't release results until all voters have voted. A lengthy line of voters were still waiting to register, update their voter registration or get a replacement ballot at the election office as of 9:30 p.m., said spokesperson Whitney Bermes.

In Missoula County, results were delayed for a few hours because results from equipment testing "were inadvertently included when compiling the 8 p.m. report," according to a county spokesperson. The issue was caught before the full report was run and any results were released, the spokesperson said. The county said it still had at least 5,500 votes to count Wednesday.

Results from the 2022 general election Beginning at 8p.m., the Montana Secretary of State's Office will release general election results. Tallies will be updated throughout the evening.

This is the first time in nearly three decades Montanans will elect two U.S. House representatives. Republican Matt Rosendale won the eastern House race.

Political analysis has indicated the western district race tightened as Election Day drew near, moving its ranking from solidly Republican to leaning toward the GOP.

Zinke’s campaign for a return to Congress began more than a year ago when he publicly announced a run in the newly formed district. While lamenting a deeply divided country, both the primary and general elections have turned markedly contentious.

Some Republicans have attacked his resume as not conservative enough while Democrats and Lamb have targeted his record that includes his resignation from the cabinet of former President Donald Trump amid multiple investigations.

Zinke spent his election night at a party in Whitefish where he greeted supporters and watched as national results rolled in. He did not make a speech before the evening ended.

Tranel campaigned on a pitch to appeal to the middle, what she identified as voters in Montana tired of extreme political polarization. She touted her background as a lawyer, saying she stood up to corporations that didn't have Montanans best interest at heart and would be an advocate for workers and women's rights.

Addressing supporters at the Union Club in Missoula on Tuesday night after polls closed, Tranel cited the new district as giving people "hope."

"When we got this new congressional district, it gave us hope because it gave us a choice," Tranel said. "We in Montana can have a representative that really, truly reflects the Montana that we all know, that we all love, the Montana that I grew up in."

Tranel again Tuesday night reiterated her pitch to the "middle" of the state's electorate.

"We've been divided, but that doesn't mean we have to stay divided. We don't have to be defined by the path that we've had over the last six years. We can be better than we've been. We can move forward together, we can connect, what I have heard over and over and over again is a yearning for community, a yearning for connection," Tranel said.

Lamb saw an elevated role compared to past Libertarian candidates. He participated in forums held around the district organized by Tranel's campaign and drew criticism from Zinke during debates.

Zinke and Tranel have clashed through the race, as he's tried to brand her a liberal who would be an ally to Democrats in Congress often demonized by Republicans. Tranel has repeatedly highlighted investigations into Zinke's tenure as Secretary of the Interior.