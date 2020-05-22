Six Republicans face off in Montana's secretary of state primary

Aspects of the job the Republicans agreed on included the need for earlier voter registration deadlines and requiring some sort of voter identification card to cast a vote at a polling place.

Greenwood compared the act of voting to buying a beer or gun. He believes that if those two transactions require a government-issued ID, so should voting.

"It's more important than either of those. ... My point is that this is a normal part of American life, and it's time we applied it to voting as well," Greenwood said.

Sales, a longtime Montana legislator, said he met personally with 46 county election administrators across the state before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his effort to meet with the rest of them. Sales said that of the 46 elections administrators he spoke with, all but two of them expressed a desire to have same-day voter registration rolled back.

"I don't think it's too much to ask for a little personal responsibility from our citizens to get down and register the Friday before the elections," Sales said. "And heck, we don't even argue that someone has to have a valid hunting license on opening day of hunting season."

Most of the candidates also opposed all-mail elections, some referring to voting in person as a right protected by the Constitution.