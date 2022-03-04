Sidney law firm asks MT Supreme Court to block state vax law

An eastern Montana law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to step in to block a law prohibiting employers from mandating vaccines in the workplace, after a District Court judge declined to do so last month.

Netzer Law Office and Donald Netzer submitted a notice of appeal to the high court on Thursday. In February, state District Judge Olivia Regier had ruled against their request for a preliminary injunction against Montana’s new law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of vaccine status, which was signed into law last year.

The lawsuit was filed last October against Attorney General Austin Knudsen and state Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau. Regier, a Dawson County District Court judge who is overseeing the case in Richland County District Court, found that the plaintiffs had failed to sufficiently demonstrate that they would suffer irreparable harm if the law remained in effect. Other measures to curb the spread of the virus are available to plaintiffs, she wrote, including mask and hygiene requirements and remote work.

The Sidney law firm had cited the costs of supplying masks to those who entered the law office, along with the costs of billing hours related to providing a safe workplace in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees and customers. The complaint also alleges that the new law violates the law firm’s rights to a “clean and healthful environment” and equal protection under the state constitution.

While Republican lawmakers who supported the new law during last year's legislative session focused on its implications for COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the vaccine discrimination law applies to requirements for any type of vaccination, with some carve-outs for schools and long-term care facilities.

Regier’s ruling and the subsequent appeal to the state’s high court only apply to the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to temporarily block the law. The lawsuit also seeks to have the law struck down as unconstitutional, an argument that is still playing out at the district court level.

Knudsen's office, which is defending the law, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

“No Montanan should be forced by their employer to receive a vaccine they do not want," spokesperson Emilee Cantrell previously said in an emailed statement.

Netzer Law’s complaint was filed two weeks after the Montana Medical Association, a Missoula hospital, medical clinics and people with compromised immune systems filed the first challenge to HB 702, in federal court in Missoula. That complaint makes the case that the vaccine law violates federal protections for people with disabilities and work safety standards in hospitals. It also argues that the new law prevents hospitals from “appropriately addressing” unvaccinated staff.

A federal judge last month decided that case could move forward on some of those grounds, but rejected the argument that the law violated the state constitution's "clean and healthful environment" guarantee. Past rulings have found that only applies to the natural environment, he wrote. The court heard oral arguments in that case on Thursday, but no new ruling had been issued as of Friday morning.

