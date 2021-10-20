Sheriff disputes MT attorney general's claim to jurisdiction in hospital incident

“It’s unfortunate that the hospital and members of the Montana media are trying to turn the focus away from the serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of a patient," Nerison said. "The Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation does not involve any specific medical treatment, nor did anyone at our agency give any directive to hospital staff regarding any specific medical treatment. Our concern was — and the focus of our investigation continues to be — allegations that the hospital mistreated a patient and violated her rights and her family’s rights.”

A statement from the hospital last week directly countered Nerison's claim about trying to direct treatment.

"These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said of the interactions. "In addition, they threatened to use their position of power to force our doctors and nurses to provide this care. We have reviewed all medical and legal records related to these incidents, and we have verified that our teams are providing care in accordance with clinical best practice, hospital policy and patient rights."