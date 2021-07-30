Shelby residents, inmates without water

Shelby residents and inmates at the nearby private prison were without water pressure Friday as contractors got to work on tapping new wells.

The pressure loss left Crossroads Correctional Center, the private prison operated by CoreCivic on the hill above town, without drinkable water and unable to flush the toilets in their cells. One inmate who spoke with the Montana State News Bureau on Friday described toilets overflowing with waste and tensions rising between inmates and staff.

Ryan Gustin, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, confirmed the water shortage in an email Friday.

"Similar to other businesses and residences in the area, Crossroads Correctional Center (CCC) is experiencing a water shortage due to low levels of water at the nearby reservoir. While work is being performed to bring water back into the reservoir, facility staff at CCC are currently providing bottled water to those entrusted to our care and plans are underway to bring in portable toilets. We strive to address these types of issues as quickly as possible and hope to have the water system back operational as soon as possible."