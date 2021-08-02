Shelby prison: Water restored following shortage

The water system at the private prison near Shelby has been restored, the prison operator said Monday.

Crossroads Correctional Center and the nearby Hi-Line town were without water Friday as the city's public works department brought additional wells online.

Prison operator CoreCivic had wheeled in bottled water and portable toilets in the meantime. Late Friday the Montana Department of Corrections said the shortage was due to low water levels at a nearby reservoir, and water had begun returning to the system Friday evening. The facility's system needed time allow the water pressure to build up again before the water was potable, the department said Friday.

Ryan Gustin, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, said Monday morning the prison's water system was fully operational as of Saturday.

"We are grateful for the quick work performed by the City of Shelby to bring water back into the reservoir," Gustin wrote in an email Monday. "We strive to address these types of issues as quickly as possible and are pleased to report that the water system at CCC was fully restored on Saturday, July 31."