Shelby prison: Inmates assaulted 3 staff, state investigating

"Other facility staff members immediately responded to this incident and were able to quickly quell the assault and restore order," Gustin wrote in an email. "Local law enforcement and our partners at the Montana Department of Corrections (MDOC) were immediately notified of this incident. MDOC Office of Investigations is investigating this incident."

The Montana Department of Corrections said Monday evening the investigation is ongoing. The findings will be handed to the Montana Attorney General's Office and, if any charges result from the investigation, the inmates would be charged in Toole County, DOC spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email.

Montana renewed its contract with CoreCivic earlier this year to continue operating the 600-bed facility on the Hi-Line. Part of the deal included a roughly 170-bed expansion as the private prison transferred its 90 federal inmates to the Great Falls Regional Prison and took in 150 state inmates from the Great Falls facility. CoreCivic also saw its rate increased from about $71 to $79, paid by the state on a per-inmate per-day schedule.

