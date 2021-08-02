Shelby prison: Inmates assaulted 3 staff, state investigating

State corrections officials are investigating reports of inmates assaulting staff at a private prison near Shelby last week, according to the prison.
CoreCivic, which operates the Crossroads Correctional Center, said in an email Monday two inmates assaulted three prison staff members on Friday. The employees involved were transported to an outside hospital and have been released. The inmates involved have been identified, a CoreCivic spokesperson said.
At the time, Crossroads Correctional Center was experiencing a water shortage from the city's water supply as Shelby's public works department addressed low water levels at a nearby reservoir; the water system was fully function again on Saturday, according to CoreCivic. Ryan Gustin, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, said Monday that the initial findings of the investigation indicate the alleged assaults were unrelated to the water shortage.
An inmate who spoke with the Montana State News Bureau on Friday described escalating tensions between inmates and staff over the water situation — no drinking water and toilets that would not flush — leading to the altercation.
"Other facility staff members immediately responded to this incident and were able to quickly quell the assault and restore order," Gustin wrote in an email. "Local law enforcement and our partners at the Montana Department of Corrections (MDOC) were immediately notified of this incident. MDOC Office of Investigations is investigating this incident."
The Montana Department of Corrections said Monday evening the investigation is ongoing. The findings will be handed to the Montana Attorney General's Office and, if any charges result from the investigation, the inmates would be charged in Toole County, DOC spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email.
Montana renewed its contract with CoreCivic earlier this year to continue operating the 600-bed facility on the Hi-Line. Part of the deal included a roughly 170-bed expansion as the private prison transferred its 90 federal inmates to the Great Falls Regional Prison and took in 150 state inmates from the Great Falls facility. CoreCivic also saw its rate increased from about $71 to $79, paid by the state on a per-inmate per-day schedule.