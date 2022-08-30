Sergeant with ties to white nationalist out at state prison

A sergeant at Montana State Prison identified by a watchdog group to have ties to a prominent white nationalist in Butte no longer works at the prison, state officials confirmed Tuesday.

Kelly Chambers was the subject of a Montana Human Rights Network report in April that connected Chambers to Ron McVan, who himself has been associated with violent anti-Semitic figures. After the report, Chambers went online making several statements related to his work that were disputed by prison officials.

The Montana Department of Corrections on Tuesday said Chambers' employment at the prison ended May 12. A spokesperson for the department declined to release any further information on his departure, citing personnel policy.

The Daily Montanan broke the news on Monday of Chambers' departure.

After the Montana Human Rights Network report drew attention, Chambers took to YouTube with a series of videos contending his involvement with McVan did not qualify him as racist and casting McVan as a "generous, caring and good friend to me."

In the videos, Chambers also made several statements that corrections officials said were not true. Chambers said his employer had determined the MHRN report was "baseless," although the Department of Corrections had not issued an opinion on the report. Chambers also claimed to have been educated through his prison job on the history of David Lane, a white nationalist who aided in the assassination of a Jewish radio host in the 1980s and who McVan has previously been associated with. That education, Chambers said, included what Lane "did and didn't do."

The department also said information about Lane was not part of the DOC correctional officer curriculum.

Chambers has not posted any subsequent videos to YouTube since the Montana State News Bureau asked the Department of Corrections about the validity of his statements.