Legislation to ratchet up regulatory oversight of therapeutic boarding homes for youth with behavioral needs saw wide approval in the House but is being held up in the upper chamber, where one senator sees the bill as a vehicle for his own designs.

The bill, carried by Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, emerged unanimously from the House Human Services Committee in January and passed the House on a 97-2 vote in February. Since introduced, the bill has received strong support from Democrats as well as Republicans, who hold a legislative supermajority.

But the bill lost momentum in the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee, where Sen. Brad Molnar, a Laurel Republican, has been working behind the scenes to wrangle the legislation in a different direction.

“A lot of these kids are pretty damn troubled,” Molnar said in an interview last week. "They try to run, they smuggle drugs in, they smuggle drugs out."

Molnar's amendment is so far conceptual in that it is not available in document form. By his own description, however, it would swing many key provisions in the opposite direction intended by Smith, the former deputy director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that has oversight over the “troubled teen industry.”

Smith’s bill would require programs to provide unmonitored phone and video calls with parents, a choke point former students have said would have allowed them to report forced labor and sexual assaults to their parents if their calls hadn’t been monitored by staff.

Molnar wants to flip the means to get to the same ends, by recording all calls children make out of the programs.

"I'm not going to let them make a phone call that's 'to their parents' and it turns out to be somebody else," Molnar said.

If there are safety concerns, he said, the state should know about them. And if those students were to call someone to pick them up without the staff’s or their parents' knowledge, the state would like to know that, too.

"If somebody stops a kid from reporting abuse, it's a crime," Molnar said. "If the kid makes a false accusation, that's a crime. You might only be 15, but as far as we can go to kick your ass is how far we're going to get."

Molnar said the amendment is still in development. He also envisions an ombudsman hired by the state to be a go-between between parents and programs. He's not sure what provisions will survive negotiations to get his changes on the bill, but he said he won’t yield on the monitored phone calls.

"The calls have to be observed and monitored," Molnar said.

Along with safety for children in remote corners of the state, Smith has also presented the bill has a parental rights issue, arguing programs shouldn't be able to obfuscate communication between parents their children.

"There have been experiences of children being cut off from talking with their parents or being monitored from their phone calls," she told the Senate committee in early March. "… Parents have a right to know what's going on with their kids."

While regulations went into place in 2019, the bill carrying those laws was ultimately watered down, and certain programs continued to skirt those rules.

In 2021, the Montana State News Bureau reported on the closures of two programs in northwest Montana. Reflections Academy voluntarily closed after the state found it had mishandled a 17-year-old girl's suicide there. Inspection reports show the girl told staff she felt suicidal hours before her death. The program's administrators did nothing, instead raising suspicions that she was manipulating staff, according to reports.

Wood Creek Academy shut down a month earlier than Reflections in 2021. State inspections repeatedly found issues for which the program issued corrective plans but never implemented. The program had several instances of runaway students. In January that year staff isolated two boys who had been returned after an escape, despite state policy forbidding isolation as punishment. According to the inspector’s notes, the boys were sent to sleep in shorts and T-shirts in tents during days when the high temperatures were between 30 to 40 degrees and nights dipped as low as 28 degrees.

Meg Applegate is a former student of a Montana program where she alleged forced labor and abuse. Now she is the CEO of Unsilenced, a group that advocates for regulatory reform and transparency in the industry. She testified before the Senate health committee in support of the bill earlier this month and said Monday that Molnar's amendment fails to acknowledge the risk some children face in remote places.

"There have been patterns of abuse in Montana facilities for decades," she said in a phone interview. "We have to establish what matters more: to have children be protected and to have regulations in place to protect youth or make sure that prank calls don't happen."

Seven programs remain licensed with the state, down from 16 in 2019 before the Legislature's new regulations went into effect.

According to DPHHS information Smith shared with the Senate health committee, two allegations of sexual assault by staff have been reported since 2019; one was substantiated by Child Protective Services and one was determined unfounded by law enforcement. In that same time, four allegations of "unconsensual sexual contact between residents" were also reported, although none of the allegations were founded by law enforcement, according to DPHHS.

Julie Fink, residential and community settings program manager at DPHHS, told lawmakers this month that abuse and neglect reports, as well as reports to law enforcement, have decreased since the initial regulations went into place in 2019.

"It’s certainly possible that we can continue to improve the quality of these programs with implementation of the changes that are proposed," she told the Senate health committee during its March 10 hearing.

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, chairs the Senate committee where Smith’s bill is stalled. In an interview Monday he said HB 218 will not pass out of that committee unaltered.

Smith has prepared an amendment that would remove some of the finer details the Senate committee appeared hesitant about. It would remove, for example, the required dimensions for a sign near the telephone that would be used to report abuse, and reduce the number of children to be interviewed by inspectors from all students to 50% of those enrolled.

But that may not go far enough. McGillvray, similar to Molnar, sees unmonitored phone calls as too big an opportunity for nefarious acts by the children, he said Monday. In that sense, he’d like to see the bill transformed into some middle ground, between Smith’s unfettered phone calls and Molnar’s wire-tap version.

"It’s got to have some work," McGillvray said, adding he is planning further talks with Molnar before setting a date for the committee’s work on the bill.

The hitch in House Bill 218’s path to law has inexplicably pitted Molnar, 72, against former reality TV star Paris Hilton, herself a former student at a Montana program where she’s alleged unchecked abuses.

Hilton has personally lobbied Congress to develop regulations at the federal level over the industry. And in recent weeks, her public relations team has sought to put pressure on the committee to pass Smith’s bill as is.

"It is critical that Chair McGillvray and the Montana Public Health, Welfare, and Safety Committee pass HB 218, the life-saving bill currently going up for a vote," Hilton said in a statement to the Montana State News Bureau. "It is their duty as elected officials to protect the public and passing this bill is the first step to protect children’s wellbeing in residential treatment settings. I experienced institutional child abuse and neglect in Montana during my time in the troubled teen industry and it is devastating that 20 years later the issue has not been resolved."

McGillvray said with work still underway on Molnar's amendment, it's unclear when the committee will take action on the bill.